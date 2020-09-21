IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB LIVE toss updates: Toss will take place at 7 pm IST
SRH's last season skipper Kane Williamson may not find a spot in Hyderabad playing 11 for today's match. Check SRH vs RCB live toss, playing 11 and other match details here
Topics
Sunrisers Hyderabad | Royal Challengers Bangalore | Bio-Bubble
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The live telecast of RCB vs SRH IPL match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD in English commentary while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST.
SRH vs RCB playing 11:It will be interesting to see whether SRH’s last season captain Kane Williamson find a place in playing 11 or not, given top order has the likes of Warner and Bairstow. The other two overseas players would be Mitchell Marsh and Rashid Khan. Meanwhile, RCB has to pick between promising youngster Devdutt Paddikal and senior wicket keeper Parthiv Patel. Since Dubai wicket has had even grass covering during second IPL match, both teams would go with pace heavy attacks.
Check 2020 IPL live score and latest news updates here
Match 3: IPL 2020 live score, SRH vs RCB scorecard
Check SRH vs RCB full scorecard here
SRH vs RCB live streaming
The live telecast of RCB vs SRH IPL match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD in English commentary while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, airtel stream, and Jio TV. The SRH vs RCB live toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST.
Stay tuned for the latest on IPL 2020 live score, toss and playing 11 updates…
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh