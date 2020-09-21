JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2020 » News

IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB LIVE toss updates: Toss will take place at 7 pm IST

SRH's last season skipper Kane Williamson may not find a spot in Hyderabad playing 11 for today's match. Check SRH vs RCB live toss, playing 11 and other match details here

Topics
Sunrisers Hyderabad | Royal Challengers Bangalore | Bio-Bubble

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB LIVE: All eyes of playing 11s of Bangalore, Hyderabad
The live telecast of RCB vs SRH IPL match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD in English commentary while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST.
In the third match of 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a high voltage clash at Dubai International Stadium today. RCB has added Australia captain Aaron Finch in its squad to minimise its dependence on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. SRH on the other hand, would look to put yet another super show this season. 

SRH vs RCB playing 11:

It will be interesting to see whether SRH’s last season captain Kane Williamson find a place in playing 11 or not, given top order has the likes of Warner and Bairstow. The other two overseas players would be Mitchell Marsh and Rashid Khan. Meanwhile, RCB has to pick between promising youngster Devdutt Paddikal and senior wicket keeper Parthiv Patel. Since Dubai wicket has had even grass covering during second IPL match, both teams would go with pace heavy attacks.

Check 2020 IPL live score and latest news updates here
 
Match 3: IPL 2020 live score, SRH vs RCB scorecard
 


 
Check SRH vs RCB full scorecard here
 
SRH vs RCB live streaming
 
The live telecast of RCB vs SRH IPL match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD in English commentary while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, airtel stream, and Jio TV. The SRH vs RCB live toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST.
 
Stay tuned for the latest on IPL 2020 live score, toss and playing 11 updates…
 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh