IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders players list, squad, schedule, more

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 auction: Complete list of players retained and released by KKR
IPL 2020, KKR vs RR highlights: KKR keeps playoffs hope alive after a win
IPL 2020, SRH vs KKR highlights: Ferguson shines as KKR wins in Super Over
IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR Highlights: RCB won by 82 runs as bowlers shine
IPL 2020 MI vs KKR highlights: Mumbai wins by 8 wickets, tops points table
-
From winning the IPL title to struggling to put its act together, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has seen it all. In IPL 2020, KKR finished at the fifth spot on the points table on the back of victories in the latter part of the league stage but it was a dismal show overall, despite giving the reins of the teams in the hands of Eoin Morgan from Dinesh Karthik.
It will be a big test for Eoin Morgan to rebuild the team and they may look for some changes. But what's good for the side is there are key players who can pull the match in the team's favour.
The addition of Shakib Al Hasan and Harbhajan Singh will only strengthen the side and make things easy for KKR skipper Eoin Morgan
In batting, KKR has Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, and Andre Russell. Sunil Narine struggled in the last season but he could play a key role in this edition of the IPL.
KKR also has quality spinners in Kuldeep Yadav, Harbhajan Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, and Shakib Al Hasan. Besides, the trio of Pat Cummins and Lockie Ferguson, and Prasidh Krishna makes the bowling attack tougher for any batsman.
KKR squad for IPL 2021
Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Pawan Negi, Tim Seifert, Shakib al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer
Kolkata Knight Riders
Retained players
Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Tim Seifert
Players bought at auction:
Shakib Al Hasan (Rs 3.20 crore), Sheldon Jackson (Rs 20 lakh), Vaibhav Arora (Rs 20 lakh), Karun Nair (Rs 50 lakh), Harbhajan Singh (Rs 2 crore), Ben Cutting (Rs 75 lakh), Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 20 lakh), Pawan Negi (Rs 50 lakh)
KKR complete schedule for IPL 2021
|Date
|Day
|Match
|Venue
|Time
|Apr-11
|Sun
|KKR vs SRH
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|7:30 PM IST
|Apr-13
|Tue
|KKR vs MI
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|7:30 PM IST
|Apr-18
|Sun
|KKR vs RCB
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|3:30 PM IST
|Apr-21
|Wed
|KKR vs CSK
|Wankhede Stadium
|7:30 PM IST
|Apr-24
|Sat
|KKR vs RR
|Wankhede Stadium
|7:30 PM IST
|Apr-26
|Mon
|KKR vs PK
|Narendra Modi Stadium
|7:30 PM IST
|Apr-29
|Thu
|KKR vs DC
|Narendra Modi Stadium
|7:30 PM IST
|May-03
|Mon
|KKR vs RCB
|Narendra Modi Stadium
|7:30 PM IST
|May-08
|Sat
|KKR vs DC
|Narendra Modi Stadium
|3:30 PM IST
|May-10
|Mon
|KKR vs MI
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium
|7:30 PM IST
|May-15
|Sat
|KKR vs PK
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium
|7:30 PM IST
|May-18
|Tue
|KKR vs RR
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium
|7:30 PM IST
|May-21
|Thursday
|KKR vs SRH
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium
|7:30 PM IST
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor