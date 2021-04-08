IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders players list, squad, schedule, more

From winning the IPL title to struggling to put its act together, (KKR) has seen it all. In IPL 2020, KKR finished at the fifth spot on the points table on the back of victories in the latter part of the league stage but it was a dismal show overall, despite giving the reins of the teams in the hands of from Dinesh Karthik.

It will be a big test for to rebuild the team and they may look for some changes. But what's good for the side is there are key players who can pull the match in the team's favour.

The addition of Shakib Al Hasan and Harbhajan Singh will only strengthen the side and make things easy for KKR skipper Eoin Morgan

In batting, KKR has Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, and Andre Russell. Sunil Narine struggled in the last season but he could play a key role in this edition of the IPL.

KKR also has quality spinners in Kuldeep Yadav, Harbhajan Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, and Shakib Al Hasan. Besides, the trio of Pat Cummins and Lockie Ferguson, and Prasidh Krishna makes the bowling attack tougher for any batsman.

KKR squad for IPL 2021

(Captain), Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Pawan Negi, Tim Seifert, Shakib al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer

Retained players

Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Tim Seifert

Players bought at auction:

Shakib Al Hasan (Rs 3.20 crore), Sheldon Jackson (Rs 20 lakh), Vaibhav Arora (Rs 20 lakh), Karun Nair (Rs 50 lakh), Harbhajan Singh (Rs 2 crore), Ben Cutting (Rs 75 lakh), Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 20 lakh), Pawan Negi (Rs 50 lakh)

