IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders players list, squad, schedule, more

It will be a big test for Eoin Morgan to rebuild the team and they may look for some changes

BS Web Team 

From winning the IPL title to struggling to put its act together, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has seen it all. In IPL 2020, KKR finished at the fifth spot on the points table on the back of victories in the latter part of the league stage but it was a dismal show overall, despite giving the reins of the teams in the hands of Eoin Morgan from Dinesh Karthik.

It will be a big test for Eoin Morgan to rebuild the team and they may look for some changes. But what's good for the side is there are key players who can pull the match in the team's favour.

The addition of Shakib Al Hasan and Harbhajan Singh will only strengthen the side and make things easy for KKR skipper Eoin Morgan

In batting, KKR has Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, and Andre Russell. Sunil Narine struggled in the last season but he could play a key role in this edition of the IPL.

KKR also has quality spinners in Kuldeep Yadav, Harbhajan Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, and Shakib Al Hasan. Besides, the trio of Pat Cummins and Lockie Ferguson, and Prasidh Krishna makes the bowling attack tougher for any batsman.

KKR squad for IPL 2021

Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Pawan Negi, Tim Seifert, Shakib al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer

Kolkata Knight Riders

Retained players

Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Tim Seifert

Players bought at auction:

Shakib Al Hasan (Rs 3.20 crore), Sheldon Jackson (Rs 20 lakh), Vaibhav Arora (Rs 20 lakh), Karun Nair (Rs 50 lakh), Harbhajan Singh (Rs 2 crore), Ben Cutting (Rs 75 lakh), Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 20 lakh), Pawan Negi (Rs 50 lakh)


KKR complete schedule for IPL 2021


Date Day Match Venue Time
Apr-11 Sun KKR vs SRH MA Chidambaram Stadium 7:30 PM IST
Apr-13 Tue KKR vs MI MA Chidambaram Stadium 7:30 PM IST
Apr-18 Sun KKR vs RCB MA Chidambaram Stadium 3:30 PM IST
Apr-21 Wed KKR vs CSK Wankhede Stadium 7:30 PM IST
Apr-24 Sat KKR vs RR Wankhede Stadium 7:30 PM IST
Apr-26 Mon KKR vs PK Narendra Modi Stadium 7:30 PM IST
Apr-29 Thu KKR vs DC Narendra Modi Stadium 7:30 PM IST
May-03 Mon KKR vs RCB Narendra Modi Stadium 7:30 PM IST
May-08 Sat KKR vs DC Narendra Modi Stadium 3:30 PM IST
May-10 Mon KKR vs MI M Chinnaswamy Stadium 7:30 PM IST
May-15 Sat KKR vs PK M Chinnaswamy Stadium 7:30 PM IST
May-18 Tue KKR vs RR M Chinnaswamy Stadium 7:30 PM IST
May-21 Thursday KKR vs SRH M Chinnaswamy Stadium 7:30 PM IST

First Published: Thu, April 08 2021. 16:39 IST

