- Vodafone Idea to remain as third private telco, not turning into a PSU: CEO
- Goyal launches National Single Window System for investors, businesses
- WHO reports global decline in new coronavirus infections
- Post pandemic, global trade is vital for economic recovery: RBI governor
- IPL 2021: Natarajan tests positive for Covid, SRH-DC game on, says BCCI
- India likely to block Chinese investment in mega LIC IPO: Report
- Windfall for Jhunjhunwala's Rare Enterprises as ZEEL surges 61% in 6 days
- Evergrande situation can lead to rupee coming under pressure: Report
- Windfall for Jhunjhunwala's Rare Enterprises as ZEEL surges 61% in 6 days
IPL 2021, Match 33, DC vs SRH Live: T Natarajan tests Covid positive
The match between DC and SRH will go ahead as planned. Check IPL 2021, Match 33, DC vs SRH Live scoreboard, match commentary and other details here
Topics
IPL 2021 | Indian Premier League | IPL Champions
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
T Natarajan | File photo
In the 34th match of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns at Dubai International Stadium today.
However, Covid-19 has come back to hit IPL 2021 hard with Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan testing positive. The 30-year-old has isolated himself from the rest of the SRH squad and is currently asymptomatic.
Six close contacts of Natarajan -- his team-mate Vijay Shankar, net bowler Periyasamy Ganesan, Team Manager Vijay Kumar, Physiotherapist Shyam Sundar J, Doctor Anjana Vannan and Logistics Manager Tushar Khedkar -- have been kept in isolation as well.
The match will go ahead as planned, as the rest of the SRH team has tested negative for the virus.
IPL 2021, Match 33, DC vs SRH Playing 11 prediction
Delhi Capitals Predicted 11: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel/Amit Mishra, R Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan
Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted 11: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohamad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More