IPL 2021, RCB vs DC Live score: A battle for supremacy ahead of playoffs

Check today's IPL match live score, scorecard, ball by ball commentary and highlights of match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals

Topics
IPL 2021 | Indian Premier League | Royal Challengers Bangalore

BS Web team 

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Harshal Patel of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates his hat-trick wicket during match 39 of the Indian Premier League between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians. Photo: PTI
In Match 56, the last league match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), Royal Challengers Bangalore  (RCB) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

Both Virat Kohli-led RCB and Rishabh Pant-led DC made it to the playoffs but it's a question of who stays at the top as these two sides collide. 

RCB playing XI:  Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Dan Christian, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, KS Bharat, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

DC playing XI: Rishabh Pant (c/wkt), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Steve Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan
RCB vs DC LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
RCB vs DC live scorecard
 


 
RCB vs DC Live streaming and telecast details
 
The RCB vs DC match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. The other TV channels that will broadcast DC vs RCB match are Star Sports 1 tamil, Start Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. You can watch the live streaming of RCB vs DC match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
 
