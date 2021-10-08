- Drugs case: Aryan Khan, other accused sent to Arthur Road, Byculla jails
IPL 2021, RCB vs DC Live score: A battle for supremacy ahead of playoffs
Check today's IPL match live score, scorecard, ball by ball commentary and highlights of match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals
Topics
IPL 2021 | Indian Premier League | Royal Challengers Bangalore
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
In Match 56, the last league match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International Stadium on Friday.
Both Virat Kohli-led RCB and Rishabh Pant-led DC made it to the playoffs but it's a question of who stays at the top as these two sides collide.
2021 IPL points table and team rankings
2021 IPL latest news
2021 IPL playoffs and final schedule
RCB vs DC LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant will take place at 7 pm IST.
RCB vs DC live scorecard
RCB vs DC Live streaming and telecast details
The RCB vs DC match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. The other TV channels that will broadcast DC vs RCB match are Star Sports 1 tamil, Start Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. You can watch the live streaming of RCB vs DC match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
Stay tuned for IPL live score and RCB vs DC match updates…
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
