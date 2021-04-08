IPL 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore players list, schedule, more

(RCB) would look to end the title drought as they kickstart their campaign in against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Friday.

The Virat Kohli-led side has had a dismal show in the past few editions of IPL but it showed signs of progress in IPL 2020, yet it managed to finish fourth.

While Devdutt Padikkal was a discovery for the side in IPL 2020, Mohammad Siraj also showed grit with the ball. That said, RCB also released some big names, including Aaron Finch and South African all-rounder Chris Morris.

However, all eyes will be on RCB's new and expensive buy for whom the side paid a whopping Rs 14.25 crore.

RCB has also included several local talents in the mini-auction held in February. It remains to be seen if this can turn things around for the Virat Kohli-led side.

(RCB) full squad for IPL 2021:

(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Finn Allen (wk), AB de Villiers (wk), Pavan Deshpande, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat

Players bought at auction: (Rs 14.25 crore), Sachin Baby (Rs 20 lakh), Rajat Patidar (Rs 20 lakh), Mohammed Azharrudeen (Rs 20 lakh), Kyle Jamieson (Rs 15 crore), Daniel Christian (Rs 4.8 crore), KS Bharat (Rs 20 lakh), Suyash Prabhudesai (Rs 20 lakh)

