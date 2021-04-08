JUST IN
IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals players list, squad, full schedule, more
Business Standard

IPL 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore players list, schedule, more

All eyes will be on RCB's new and expensive buy Glenn Maxwell for whom the side paid a whopping Rs 14.25 crore

BS Web Team 

IPL 2020, RCB, Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would look to end the title drought as they kickstart their campaign in IPL 2021 against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Friday.

The Virat Kohli-led side has had a dismal show in the past few editions of IPL but it showed signs of progress in IPL 2020, yet it managed to finish fourth.

While Devdutt Padikkal was a discovery for the side in IPL 2020, Mohammad Siraj also showed grit with the ball. That said, RCB also released some big names, including Aaron Finch and South African all-rounder Chris Morris.

However, all eyes will be on RCB's new and expensive buy Glenn Maxwell for whom the side paid a whopping Rs 14.25 crore.

RCB has also included several local talents in the mini-auction held in February. It remains to be seen if this can turn things around for the Virat Kohli-led side.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) full squad for IPL 2021:

Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Finn Allen (wk), AB de Villiers (wk), Pavan Deshpande, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat

Retained players: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Md. Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Joshua Phillipe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

Players bought at auction: Glenn Maxwell (Rs 14.25 crore), Sachin Baby (Rs 20 lakh), Rajat Patidar (Rs 20 lakh), Mohammed Azharrudeen (Rs 20 lakh), Kyle Jamieson (Rs 15 crore), Daniel Christian (Rs 4.8 crore), KS Bharat (Rs 20 lakh), Suyash Prabhudesai (Rs 20 lakh)


Royal Challengers Bangalore schedule

Date Day Match Time Venue
01-Apr Friday MI vs RCB 7.30 PM Chennai
Apr-14 Wed SRH vs RCB 7.30 PM Chennai
Apr-18 Sunday RCB vs KKR 3.30 PM Chennai
Apr-22 Thursday RCB vs RR 7.30 PM Mumbai
Apr-25 Sunday CSK vs RCB 3.30 PM Mumbai
Apr-27 Tuesday DC vs RCB 7.30 PM Ahmedabad
Apr-30 Friday PBKS vs RCB 7.30 PM Ahmedabad
May-03 Monday KKR vs RCB 7.30 PM Ahmedabad
May-06 Thursday RCB vs PBKS 7.30 PM Ahmedabad
May-09 Sunday RCB vs SRH 7.30 PM Kolkata
May-14 Friday RCB vs DC 7.30 PM Kolkata
May-16 Sunday RR vs RCB 3.30 PM Kolkata
May-20 Thursday RCB vs MI 7.30 PM Kolkata
May-23 Sunday RCB vs CSK 7.30 PM Kolkata

First Published: Thu, April 08 2021. 16:13 IST

