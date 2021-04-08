IPL 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore players list, schedule, more

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 auction: Complete list of retained and released players of RCB
IPL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained and released by CSK
IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli becomes 2nd IPL player to hit 500 fours
IPL 2021 auction: Rajasthan Royals' full list of retained, released players
Consistent on and off the pitch, Mumbai Indians is the brand to bet on
-
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would look to end the title drought as they kickstart their campaign in IPL 2021 against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Friday.
The Virat Kohli-led side has had a dismal show in the past few editions of IPL but it showed signs of progress in IPL 2020, yet it managed to finish fourth.
While Devdutt Padikkal was a discovery for the side in IPL 2020, Mohammad Siraj also showed grit with the ball. That said, RCB also released some big names, including Aaron Finch and South African all-rounder Chris Morris.
However, all eyes will be on RCB's new and expensive buy Glenn Maxwell for whom the side paid a whopping Rs 14.25 crore.
RCB has also included several local talents in the mini-auction held in February. It remains to be seen if this can turn things around for the Virat Kohli-led side.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) full squad for IPL 2021:
Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Finn Allen (wk), AB de Villiers (wk), Pavan Deshpande, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat
Retained players: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Md. Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Joshua Phillipe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson
Players bought at auction: Glenn Maxwell (Rs 14.25 crore), Sachin Baby (Rs 20 lakh), Rajat Patidar (Rs 20 lakh), Mohammed Azharrudeen (Rs 20 lakh), Kyle Jamieson (Rs 15 crore), Daniel Christian (Rs 4.8 crore), KS Bharat (Rs 20 lakh), Suyash Prabhudesai (Rs 20 lakh)
Royal Challengers Bangalore schedule
|Date
|Day
|Match
|Time
|Venue
|01-Apr
|Friday
|MI vs RCB
|7.30 PM
|Chennai
|Apr-14
|Wed
|SRH vs RCB
|7.30 PM
|Chennai
|Apr-18
|Sunday
|RCB vs KKR
|3.30 PM
|Chennai
|Apr-22
|Thursday
|RCB vs RR
|7.30 PM
|Mumbai
|Apr-25
|Sunday
|CSK vs RCB
|3.30 PM
|Mumbai
|Apr-27
|Tuesday
|DC vs RCB
|7.30 PM
|Ahmedabad
|Apr-30
|Friday
|PBKS vs RCB
|7.30 PM
|Ahmedabad
|May-03
|Monday
|KKR vs RCB
|7.30 PM
|Ahmedabad
|May-06
|Thursday
|RCB vs PBKS
|7.30 PM
|Ahmedabad
|May-09
|Sunday
|RCB vs SRH
|7.30 PM
|Kolkata
|May-14
|Friday
|RCB vs DC
|7.30 PM
|Kolkata
|May-16
|Sunday
|RR vs RCB
|3.30 PM
|Kolkata
|May-20
|Thursday
|RCB vs MI
|7.30 PM
|Kolkata
|May-23
|Sunday
|RCB vs CSK
|7.30 PM
|Kolkata
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor