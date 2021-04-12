IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS Match-4 Live Score: Royal challenge for Punjab
Check IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS Today Match LIVE updates, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings live score
IPL 2021 | Indian Premier League | Rajasthan Royals
In the fourth match of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021), K L Rahul-led Punjab Kings (called Kings XI Punjab until last season) will face Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.
With both sides known for their explosive batting order, it is likely to be a battle of big hitters at Wankhede.
Under new skipper Sanju Samson, Rajasthan would look for a fresh start and clinch early wins to avoid mid-stage mistakes.
Punjab, on the other hand, has made several changes to its squad from last year. The KL Rahul-led side would rely on its power hitters to put up or chase a big score at Wankede.
The RR vs PBKS IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD. You can watch the live streaming of RR vs PBKS match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
