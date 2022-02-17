IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings: Squad & possible Playing 11 post IPL Auction

Chennai Super Kings, one of the most successful teams managed to retain most of its core members in the 2022. However, it still isn't the charming unit filled with proper match winners. However, there were some very smart buys and yet some others which did not make a lot of sense. In the end, though, the Kasi Viswanathan led unit which sat on the Auction table for CSK was able to return home satisfied after two days in Bangalore. Mr Viswanathan is the CEO of the franchise.

Here's how the CSK squad looks like post the 2022

Batters- Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Devon Conway, Subhranshu Senapati, C Hari Nishaanth,

Bowlers- Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Dwaine Pretorius, Adam Milne, Prashant Solanki, Chris Jordan, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

All-rounders - Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, K Bhagath Varma, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo

Wicket Keepers- MS Dhoni, N Jagadeesan,

Retained players: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, and Ruturaj Gaikwad

Fresh Buys at Auction 2022: Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma

Hits of 2022 for CSK

The CSK managed to buy Devon Conway for only Rs 1 crore which is no less than a steal for the kind of calibre that the South Africa born New Zealand cricketer possesses. He is also a like for like replacement for Faf du Plessis whom Chennai wasn't able to get in the Auction process.

The investment in youth by the management is also a positive move given that the teams are now moving towards a core strength phenomenon where they would want to retain the core of their team for a long period of time, The buying of a genuine all-round and fast bowling talent Rajvardhan Hangargekar is a step towards creating a proper leader who would fill the big shoes of and in near future.

Misses of IPL Auction for CSK

When the 25 member Chennai team is bifurcated into categories of batters, bowlers, all-rounders and wicket-keepers, the least number of players apart from the wicket-keepers are in the batter's column. There are only 6 pure batters and hence the yellow brigade could have done well to get some experienced batters in their unit. Steve Smith could have been a perfect grab at his base price of Rs 2 crore. The team eventually went back without using its Rs 2.95 crore sum.

CSK Possible Playing XI for IPL 2022

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Adam Milne, Prashant Solanki