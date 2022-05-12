- Investors' wealth tumbles nearly Rs 19 trn in five trading sessions
IPL 2022 CSK vs MI Live Updates: Chennai fight yet another do or die battle
CSK vs MI Live Updates: Catch all the action of the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in Indian Premier League 2022 from the Wankhede Stadium as Chennai try to remain in the race for Playoff
Topics
Indian Premier League | Chennai Super Kings | Mumbai Indians
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
MS Dhoni hit 28* off 13 balls to lead CSK to victory over MI in last match between CSK and MI in IPL 2022. Photo:@IPL
CSK vs MI Live Updates
Each match is a do or die match for the Chennai Supre Kings and this one against the Mumbai Indians is even more important as a victory in this one would not only keep the hopes alive for the Super Kings but also give them confidence that they can win their remaining two games and present a prepare a perfect case for entry into the Playoffs.
Chennai will no doubt be suffering from Ravindra Jadeja being ruled out of the entire season, but they would want their other players to stand up and deliver to win this match against a struggling Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians lost big time to Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game and gave a lease of life to the franchise which was almost out of the Playoffs race. Now, Rohit Sharma’s men will be up against yet another franchise in form of Chennai Super Kings whose playoffs hopes are hanging by a thread and they need to win big against Mumbai to keep that hope alive for the remaining two league games.
The match between the two sides begins at 07:30 PM tonight, i.e. on May 12, 2022.
IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Toss Timing and Details
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Chennai captain MS Dhoni and Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the RR vs DC toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
CSK vs MI Playing 11
Since Ravindra Jadeja is not going to be available for the Chennai super Kings anymore this season, it seems like Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana will remain the only two spinning options. Shivam Dube will be part of the Playing 11 as a pure batter. No changes are expected in the team until and unless last minutes injuries are reported.
As for the Mumbai Indians, Pollard is failing miserably consistently and hence Dewald Brevis could be tried in his place. Also in place of Ramandeep Singh, someone like Hrithik Shokeen or R Sanjay Yadav could be tropes who will provide the extra bowling option too.
CSK Predicted Playing 11
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary
MI Predicted Playing 11
Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh/Anmolpreet Singh, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Karthikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith
CSK vs MI Pitch Report
The Wankhede pitch has been a batter’s paradise with the ball coming nicely onto the bat and dew in the second innings making it an even easier prospect for the men with the bat in their hands. A similar pitch is expected for the match between Chennai and Mumbai too and it might be a high scoring bonanza
CSK vs MI Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report
The relative humidity will increase from 56% at 03:30 pm, the time of the start of the match to 71% by 07:30 pm, the time of the end of the match. The temperature will be fluctuating between 33 -31 degrees Celsius. It will be a day game and hence there would be no question of dew as it would be a day game. Thus the Chennai and Mumbai match will see players battling the heatwave.
CSK vs MI Live Streaming Details
The CSK vs MI match would start at 03:30 pm IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This match between Chennai and Mumbai can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
CSK vs MI Live Updates: Catch all the Live Updates and Scores from the IPL 2022 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh