IPL 2022 CSK vs PBKS: Pitch Report and Dew Update of Brabourne Stadium

Chennai Super Kings have lost two out of two games and this is not the CSK that people have come to know of in the past 15 years. For the first time in 15 years they have a new leader around and hence Ravindra Jadeja, who has been given this opportunity, would look to turn things around when his team faces Mayank Agarwal led Punjab Kings in its third match of the season and second at the Brabourne Stadium, where it lost its previous encounter against Lucknow Super Giants.
CSK vs PBKS Pitch Report
The Pitch at Brabourne Stadium is as flat as it gets and the results were evident in both the games played here. In the first game, a day affair, Delhi Chased down more than 170 easily while in the night game, with dew coming in, even 200 scored by Chennai against Lucknow Super Giants was not safe. Thus it is a proper graveyard of bowlers and batters can utilise it as much as they want.
CSK vs PBKS Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report
Dew was a major weather concern in the last game and CSK coach Stephen Fleming went on to say that the ground at CCI-Brabourne was as wet as Niagra Falls. Well, he may have to repeat those same words if his side fields second because the ground is going to remain wet as the dew point here is expected to be 22 Degree Celcius. The Humidity will keep on increasing from 62% at 07:00 pm to 77% at 11:00 pm IST
CSK vs PBKS Live Streaming
The CSK vs PBKS match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the CCI-Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. This match between Chennai and Punjab can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
When and Where would CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 Match take place?
The match between CSK and PBKS would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on April 03, 2022, at the CCI-Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's Indian Premier League.
Where can people watch the IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings clash Live and Exclusive?
People can watch Ravindra Jadeja's Chennai Super Kings take on Mayank Agarwal's Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the IPL 2022 match between CSK and PBKS can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.
