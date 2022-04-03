IPL 2022 CSK vs PBKS: Toss Timing, predicted Playing 11 details of Match 11

Chennai Super Kings, who lost their last game even after making more than 200, would be up against the Punjab Kings, who too lost their last match against the Kolkata Knight Riders courtesy of some heavy-hitting by Andre Russell and excellent bowling by Umesh Yadav. The two teams with Kings in their names will colloid at one of the oldest stadiums, the Cricket Club of India- Brabourne Stadium in .

IPL 2022 vs Toss Timing

vs today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 Pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Chennai skipper Ravindra Jadeja and Punjab captain Mayank Agarwal would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the CSK vs PBKS toss would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.

Here's how the Playing 11 of CSK and PBKS would look like

Chennai really need to work on their bowling combinations. Mukesh Chaudhary was not up to the mark whatsoever and neither was Shivam Dube. Dube is not a death bowler and hence with his slow cutters, he must be utilised in the middle overs. Rajvardhan Hangargekar or KM Asif who have shown that they are good yorker bowlers must be tried in place of Chaudhary or even both Chaudhary and Tushar Deshpande. The rest of the 11 looks settled.

Punjab Kings' management needs to speak to Mayank Agarwal and tell him that Raj Angad Bawa is an all-rounder and he must be bowled two overs alongside Odean Smith and Liam Livingstone. It is obvious that one of the four bowlers in Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh and Harpreet Brar would definitely have a bad day and it is then that Bawa, Livingstone and Odean need to be utilised. Thus Playing 11 should remain the same for Punjab but the roles need to change.

CSK Predicted Playing 11

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande

PBKS Predicted Playing 11

Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

CSK IPL 2022 Squad

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Bhagath Varma

PBKS IPL 2022 Squad

Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Benny Howell, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Jitesh Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel