IPL 2022 DC vs RR Live Updates: Kuldeep-Chahal's spin to decide the outcome
Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates his hat-trick against KKR. He will be crucial for IPL 2022 DC vs RR Live match. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
Delhi Capitals, after beating Punjab Kings comprehensively in their last IPL encounter, will be looking to get going with their campaign when they take on the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 22, 2022.
The Royals on the other hand also won a thriller against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game which saw Yuzvendra Chahal pick up a hat-trick and a five-wicket haul and Jos Buttler hit a century. This battle is also going to be about the two spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav who are amongst the leading wicket-takers this season.
IPL 2022 Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Toss Timing and Details
Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Delhi Captain Rishabh Pant and Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the DC vs RR toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
DC vs RR: Possible changes in the Playing 11
The Delhi Capitals replaced Mitchell Marsh with Sarfaraz Khan in the last game and that worked perfectly fine as the openers were enough to chase down the total. Their spinners are hitting the targets and thus there seems to be no reason to change the Playing 11.
As for Rajasthan, Obed McCoy too filled the gap that was troubling the Royals a lot. So now their bowling lineup is settled and they would dearly hope for Karun Nair and Devdutt Padikkal to fire with the bat when they get the chance.
DC Predicted Playing 11
Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed
RR Predicted Playing 11
Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Karun Nair, R Ashwin, Obed McCoy, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal
DC vs RR Pitch Report
The Wankhede pitch has been a batter’s paradise with the ball coming nicely onto the bat and dew in the second innings making it an even easier prospect for the men with the bat in their hands. A similar pitch is expected for the match between DC and RR too and it might be a high scoring bonanza
DC vs RR Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report
The relative humidity will increase from 61% at 07:30 pm, the time of the start of the match to 78% by 11:30 pm, the time of the end of the match. With dew point being at 24-25 degrees Celcius and temperature fluctuating between 30 -28 degrees Celcius, a lot of dew would be expected at the ground. Thus Wankheded for the Delhi vs Rajasthan match will see a lot of dew and cause a lot of problems for the bowlers in the second innings.
DC vs RR Live Streaming Details
The DC vs RR match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This match between Rajasthan and Delhi can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
