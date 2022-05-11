- Asian, EMs entering the late stages of a bear market: Morgan Stanley
IPL 2022, DC vs RR live updates: Thriller on cards as Delhi face Rajasthan
DC vs RR live updates: It is a must-win game for Delhi to keep their hopes alive, while it is a good chance for Rajasthan to seal their place in play-off. Catch all the live updates on IPL 2022 here
Topics
Indian Premier League | Rajasthan Royals | Delhi Capitals
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson during the toss. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
When Delhi Capitals take on the Rajasthan Royals today, they will need every bit of contribution possible from the likes of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rovamna Powell and Anrich Nortje, their four overseas stars to turn the tables against the Royals.
While it is almost a must-win for Delhi, for the Rajasthan unit, it is an opportunity to almost make their spot in the playoffs a surety and hence the likes of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, the four pillars of strength this season for the men in pink and blue, would be raring to give their best as well and thus this promise to be a cvracker of a contest.
RR IPL 2022 Squad
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal
DC IPL 2022 Squad
David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal
IPL 2022 RR vs DC Match Details
Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2022 match will begin at 7:30 pm. The match wil be broadcast across Star network in Hindi and English. It will be live streamed on Hotstar in Hindi, English and some regional languages.
