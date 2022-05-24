- All efforts are continuing to increase coal output: Coal ministry
IPL 2022 GT vs RR Qualifier 1 Live Updates: Gujarat win toss, opt to bowl
GT vs RR Qualifier 1 Live Updates: Catch all the action from the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals clash in the Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2022 as both the teams fight for direct entry into the Final
Topics
Indian Premier League | Gujarat Titans | Rajasthan Royals
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals and Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans during the Qualifier 1 match of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
GT vs RR Qualifier 1 Live Updates
It is time for the biggest match of both Gujarat Titans’ and Rajasthan Royals’ journey this season of the Indian Premier League. Both the teams worked hard to finish at the top two positions in the Points Table and by the virtue of which they are going to be playing the Qualifier-1 of IPL 2022.
The match between GT and RR would be played at the Eden Gardens and the winner of this game will move directly to the final which would be played on May 29, 2022, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 1 Toss
Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata in the Qualifier 1 against Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals.
The Gujarat Titans played Lockie Ferguson in the last match in place of Alazarri Joseph. But for this game, they are back with Joseph as the lead strike bowler alongside Indian Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal and Hardik himself. Two spinners in Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore present variety to the Gujarat bowling lineup.
The Rajasthan Royals have gone with the same team that defeated the Chennai Super Kings in the last encounter.
GT Playing 11
Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami
RR Playing 11
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy
GT vs RR Qualifier 1 Live Streaming Details
The GT vs RR Qualifier 1 match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. This match between Gujarat and Rajasthan can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the game on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
GT vs RR Qualifier 1 Live Updates: Catch all the Live Updates and Scores from the IPL 2022 clash between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
