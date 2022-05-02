- EU regulators charge Apple with keeping rivals from pay technology
IPL 2022 KKR vs RR Live Updates: Will Kolkata arrest its losing slide?
KKR vs RR Live Updates: Catch all the action of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals clash in IPL 2022 from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as Kolkata look to arrest its losing run.
Topics
Indian Premier League | Kolkata Knight Riders | Rajasthan Royals
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals and Shreyas Iyer captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders before KKR vs RR Live in IPL 2022. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
KKR vs RR Live Updates
The Kolkata Knight Riders have lost back to back five games and are now staring down at a very unfruitful season. Technically, they are still not out of the qualification race and given their last season’s performance where they won six games in a row to qualify for the Playoffs and eventually went on to play the finals.
But to aspire to play the finals this season too, they really need to buckle up and start winning the matches, starting with their today’s game against Rajasthan Royals.
The Royals, on the other hand, had won their previous three games prior to losing their last match against Mumbai Indians. Thus, they would also be looking to get back to winning ways and strengthen their position on the Points Table where they are currently placed third.
KKR vs RR Playing 11
Whether Kolkata will continue to play with Tim Southee or will they bring in Pat Cummins is a question of a million dollars. With Cummins not shining with the ball and Southee being able to pick early wickets with his swing.
The Kolkata management has been forced to play with Southee as dropping either of the three between Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Aaron Finch is almost impossible.
Rajasthan Royals on the other hand can do with dropping Daryl Micthell and try and play Jimmy Neesham in his place as the Royals are looking for a finisher more than anything else.
KKR Predicted Playing 11
Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Baba Indrajith (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana
RR Predicted Playing 11
Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell/Jimmy Neesham, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen
KKR vs RR Pitch Report
The Wankhede pitch has been a batter’s paradise with the ball coming nicely onto the bat and dew in the second innings making it an even easier prospect for the men with the bat in their hands. A similar pitch is expected for the match between KKR vs RR too and it might be a high scoring bonanza
KKR vs RR Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report
The relative humidity will increase from 71% at 07:30 pm, the time of the start of the match to 82% by 11:30 pm, the time of the end of the match. The temperature will be fluctuating between 31 -29 degrees Celsius. Since it is very high humidity, a lot of dew will be expected tonight. Thus after winning the toss, the captains will have no hesitation in fielding first.
KKR vs RR Live Streaming Details
The KKR vs RR match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This match between Kolkata and Rajasthan can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
