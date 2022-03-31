IPL 2022 LSG vs CSK Preview: Will MS Dhoni bring in the Mahi magic again?

The would be nursing a humiliation from the Kolkata Knight Riders which they had to bear in the first game. Ravindra Jadeja's first outing as CSK skipper wasn't great and he knows that too. But the best thing about that ga,e fr Chennai was the form of legend as he hit his first-ever IPL fifty in three seasons to pull CSK out of an impossible position to get to a fighting total. It is on MSD that CSK would rely on along with Moeen Ali who comes back in this match, to take them over the line for the first time this season.

On the other hand, too had a nightmarish start with the new franchise Super Giants as he was out for a first-ball duck. His team was in all sorts of trouble at 29-4 in the fifth over before Deepak Hooda youngster Ayush Boadini hit respective fifties to get the LSG side to a respectable total of 158 in 20 overs. The bowling was also up to the mark as the LSG fought tooth and nail and had it not been for a bad decision of giving Deepak Hooda the third over and not bowling Dushmantha Chameera his full quota of overs, the result of the match they lost in the last over might have been different.

Thus in this match, both Rahul and Jadeja would look to give their all to get the result in their favour.

LSG vs CSK Pitch Report

In the first match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, the Brabourne wicket shows that it has got plenty of runs and can also assist the spinners if bowled in the right areas as was shown by Kuldeep Yadav and Murugan Ashwin. Thus a top amalgamation of ball coming on to the bat and pitch providing grip to turners of the ball provides for a cracking game of T20- cricket.

LSG vs CSK Mumbai Weather Report

After two matches being played in relatively less humid conditions of Navi Mumbai and Pune, Humidity returns once again as the caravan moves to Brabourne in Mumbai. The humidity is predicted to range between 64-79% during the match hours of 07:30 pm to 11:00 pm IST. A lot of dew is expected and the temperature would remain in the early 30s. A captain winning the toss would look to field first without any doubt.

LSG vs CSK Team News

Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers have joined the LSG squad but still won't be available for the match against CSK. Hence more or less, Super Giants will go with the same 11 that played in the match against Gujarat Titans. On the other hand, CSK will have the services of Moeen Ali as he is now available for selection and he will most likely come in place of Mitchell Santner. Rajvardhan Hangargekar might also be played in place of Shivam Dube

RCB Predicted Playing 11

KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

KKR Predicted Playing 11

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube / Rajvardhan Hangargekar, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande

LSG IPL 2022 Squad

KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers

CSK IPL 2022 Squad

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Moeen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius