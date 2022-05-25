- Strong containerisation-led volume growth trajectory to support Concor
- WEF 2022: Govt has no immediate plan to lift wheat export ban, says Goyal
- Coal India Q4 net jumps 46% to Rs 6,693 cr, firm declares Rs 3 dividend
- Global MF investors could sell $350-bn worth equities this year: Barclays
- UK 'partygate' report slams 'failures of leadership' at Johnson's office
- IndiGo Q4 results: Loss widens to Rs 1,682 cr on higher fuel costs
- J&J, Momenta Pharma file patent infringement lawsuit against Natco, Mylan
IPL 2022 LSG vs RCB Eliminator Live Updates: Eden ready for toughest battle
LSG vs RCB Eliminator Live Updates: Catch all action from Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live from the Eden Gardens as both teams fight to stay alive in their maiden title race
Topics
Indian Premier League | Lucknow Super Giants | Royal Challengers Bangalore
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Faf Du Plessis captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore hits 96 vs LSG. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
LSG vs RCB Eliminator Live Updates
Lucknow Super Giants, who have been amazing throughout the league season in their maiden campaign of the Indian Premier League find themselves locked in an Eliminator against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the perennial chokers of the league ever since its inception in 2008.
But things change and they change drastically and Lucknow, who were once sitting in the top two positions of the league table comfortably would know it better than anyone else as they found themselves in a situation where they had to win their last game anyhow to assure themselves of qualification and at the end managed to finish only 3rd even after having similar points to Rajsthan Royals.
Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have got into the Playoffs on the mercy of the Mumbai Indians rather than their own original merit, as claimed by their critics, would be looking to prove all doubters wrong when they take on the Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens from 07:30 pm onwards on May 25, 2022.
The match as the name suggests is an eliminator and the team losing this will be eliminated from the IPL 2022 title race. But the winner of the race will face Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 27, 2022. Rajasthan were beaten in the first Qualifier by Gujarat Titans who have sealed their place in the final already.
IPL 2022 Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Eliminator Toss Timing and Details
Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Eliminator in IPL 2022 will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1000 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Lucknow skipper KL Rahul and Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. LSG vs RCB Eliminator toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
Playing 11 of LSG and RCB
Lucknow Super Giants have continuously played the same team except for minor tweaks due to injuries or the rotation of both Krishnappa Gowtham and Manish Pandey a none could find form.
The inclusion of Evin Lewis in the last game in place of Ayush Badoni and then to compensate that, playing Gowtham in place of Chameera was a great move in hindsight given that Lewis took that unbelievable catch of Rinku Singh who had almost taken the game away from the opposition single-handedly. Therefore it seems like the LSG will stick with its winning combination.
As for the RCB, Harshal Patel injured his wrists in the last game ad was not able to complete his quo0ta of overs. So if he is unfit, Akash Deep would take his place. Also, the introduction of Siddarth Kaul didn’t yield expected results so Mohammed Siraj might be back in the Playing 11 in place of Kaul.
Other than that, the RCB unit would remain the same as that played in the last game.
LSG Predicted Playing 11
Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
RCB Predicted Playing 11
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga Harshal Patel/Akash Deep, Siddarth Kaul/Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.
LSG vs RCB Eliminator Pitch Report
The Eden Gardens at Kolkata has over the years become a high scoring ground with the boundary ropes being pushed in and the ground being made into a slope, making boundary scoring easy. The pitch also has a lot more bounce now so the ball comes easily onto the bat. With the breeze coming in from Hooghly across the stadium and the weather being a little cloudy, there would be swing on offer for the fast bowlers early on.
LSG vs RCB Eliminator Kolkata Weather Report
The weather in Kolkata is predicted to remain clear through the course of the game. Other than that, there would be a lot of humidity as usual with it getting up to as much as 83% by 11 pm IST from 69% at 07 pm IST. The temperatures would hover between 31 and 29 degrees celsius.
LSG vs RCB Eliminator Live Streaming Details
The LSG vs RCB Eliminator match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. This match between Lucknow and Bangalore can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the game on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
LSG vs RCB Eliminator Live Updates: Catch all the Live Updates and Scores from the IPL 2022 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh