IPL 2022 LSG vs CSK: Toss timing and Playing 11 prediction

led Super Giants will be up against Ravindra Jadeja's Super Kings and both the teams would look to bounce back from the heavy defeats they faced in their first games of the IPL 2022 against Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively. The two teams would take the field at Cricket Club of Inda- Brabourne Stadium on March 31, 2022.

IPl 2022 Super Giants vs Super Kings Toss Timing

Super Giants vs Super Kings today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 Pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Lucknow skipper and Chennai captain would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the toss would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.



Here's how the Playing 11 of LSG vs CSK would look like

Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers have joined the LSG squad but still won't be available for the match against CSK. Hence more or less, Super Giants will go with the same 11 that played in the match against Gujarat Titans. On the other hand, CSK will have the services of Moeen Ali as he is now available for selection and he will most likely come in place of Mitchell Santner. Rajvardhan Hangargekar might also be played in place of Shivam Dube

RCB Predicted Playing 11

KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

KKR Predicted Playing 11

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube / Rajvardhan Hangargekar, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande

LSG IPL 2022 Squad

KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers

CSK IPL 2022 Squad

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Moeen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius