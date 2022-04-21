- Retail investors' shareholding in Paytm doubles, MFs buy more shares
- Have already raised Ukraine issue with Modi at diplomatic level: Johnson
- Govt bars PSEs from buying state-owned companies on block for privatisation
- Market rally: Investors richer by over Rs 5.74 trn in two days
- Assam police arrest Jignesh Mevani over tweet; Congress holds protest
- India to push ahead with six airbags in cars despite resistance: Report
IPL 2022 MI vs CSK Live match Updates: Jadeja wins toss, opts to field
MI vs CSK Live match Updates: Catch all the Live Updates and Scores of the IPL 2022 clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings from the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai
Topics
Indian Premier League | Mumbai Indians | Chennai Super Kings
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Chennai Super Kings players ready for the MI vs CSK clash. (ANI Photo)
MI vs CSK Live Match Updates
It is a matter of now or nothing for both the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings as they languish at the bottom of the table in the IPL 2022 Points Table. They face each other at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. While Mumbai has not won even a single game, Chennai have only beaten Royal; Challengers Bangalore in their six games so far.
It is a matter of now or nothing for both the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings as they languish at the bottom of the table in the IPL 2022 Points Table. They face each other at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. While Mumbai has not won even a single game, Chennai have only beaten Royal; Challengers Bangalore in their six games so far.
IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Toss Result
Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja won the toss against Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma and chose to field first at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
Here's how the Playing 11 of MI and CSK would look like
The Chennai Super Kings almost won their last match if it were not for Chris Jordan to bowl an atrociously expensive 18th over against Rashid Khan and concede the match by once again a wayward 20th over against David Miller. Thus, in likelihood, he will not be making the Playing 11 of the Chennai Super Kings in this game and Dwaine Pretorious might get the go-ahead ahead of him.
As for Mumbai Indians, they have tried all the variations and Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, and Rohit Sharma not firing with the bat and Bumrah not being potent with the ball is causing them major problems. Thus changing the Playing 11 is no recourse to end their misery.
MI Playing 11
Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allan, Jaydev Unadkat, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith
CSK Playing 11
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Maheehsh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.
MI vs CSK Live Streaming Details
The MI vs CSK match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. This match between Mumbai and Chennai can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
MI vs CSK Live Score Updates: Catch all the Live Updates and Scores from the IPL 2022 clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh