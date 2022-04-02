IPL 2022 MI vs RR: Toss Timing and predicted Playing 11 details for Match 9

-
-
Mumbai Indians lost the last game from a point where losing was almost impossible as unknown players in Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel stole the match away from them in a span of just three overs. Rajasthan Royals on the other hand would be boosted by the huge victory that they achieved against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first encounter of the season as they take the field against the Mumbai side at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
IPl 2022 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Toss Timing
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 03:30 Pm IST and 1000 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between MI skipper Rohit Sharma and Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, KKR vs PBKS toss would take place at 03:00 pm IST and 0930 hrs GMT.
Here's how the Playing 11 of MI and RR would look like
The only change that would happen in both the Playing 11s combined would be the inclusion of Suryakuamar Yadav in the Mumbai Indians Playing 11 as he is back from injury. Other than that, both the Rajasthan and Mumbai units look stelled and ready to play a fiercely contested match
MI Predicted Playing 11
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi
RR Predicted Playing 11
Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna
MI IPL 2022 Squad
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis
RR IPL 2022 Squad
Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal
