IPL 2022 PBKS vs RCB Live: Faf, Krthik, Kohli take Bangalore to 205/1 in 20
Indian Premier League Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Updates: Courtesy of a brilliant 88 from Faf du Plessis and brilliant 14 ball 32* from Dinesh Karthik, RCB reached 205/2 in 20
RCB captain Faf du Plessis with PBKS captain Mayank Agarwal posing with the IPL 2022 trophy. Photo:@RCBTweets
IPL 2022 Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live: The Indian Premier League now moves to its third venue fo the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai as Punjab Kings will be the home side taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore. This is the third match of the IPL 2022 season.
This match offers the opportunity for both the captains i.e. Mayank Agarwal and Faf du Plessis to settle into their new roles and set up a unit that will play with consistency and continuity in the league.
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Toss Update
The toss was won by Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal who decided to bowl first at the unknown venue of DY Patil which might offer early help to pace bowlers and then become better for batting later on.
IPL 2022 PBKS vs RCB Pitch Report
The wicket is made up of red soil as expected and has no grass on it. It is the regular looking Mumbai wicket. And since there is going to be dew, later on, scoring heavily should be the aim of the team that bats first
Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing 11
Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
Punjab Kings Playing 11
Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar
