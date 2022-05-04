IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK live updates: Toss to take place at 7 pm
Both the teams are desperate for a win and eyes will be on CSK with Dhoni as captain. Catch all the live updates here
File photo of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would be hoping for turning the tide on defending IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) this time around when the two sides meet at the MCA stadium on Wednesday.
The absence of pace bowler Harshal Patel the last time around the two sides met had probably rocked the RCB boat, as they lost the high-scoring game by 23 runs after conceding a mammoth 216 runs.
But with Patel back in the side, RCB can hope for a turnaround, even as four-time IPL champions CSK will be buoyed by the display of fireworks from openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and New Zealand's Devon Conway in their previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which CSK won by 13 runs.
Gaikwad and Conway had stitched together a record 182-run opening stand, after which Mukesh Choudhary's four-wicket haul sealed a 13-run victory over SRH at the same venue on May 1.
Super Kings and Bangalore have gone head to head 30 times, with CSK taking 20 wins and Bangalore getting nine wins, in addition to a no result.
CSK vs RCB squads
Chennai Super Kings squad: MS Dhoni (Capt and Wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Chris Jordan, Subhranshu Senapati, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mitchell Santner, Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Bhagath Varma, Matheesha Pathirana.
Royal Challengers Bangalore squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, CV Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Fin Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff.
CSK vs RCB match details
The match between CSK and RCB will be broadcast across Star network in Hindi and English. It will be live-streamed on Hotstar in Hindi, English, and some regional languages.
