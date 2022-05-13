- Monsoon set to arrive early in Kerala by May 27, help India's crop sowing
IPL 2022 RCB vs PBKS Live Updates: Punjab aim to stay put in Playoff race
RCB vs PBKS Live Updates: Catch all the action from the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings as the two teams look to strengthen their chances of making it to the Playoffs at Brabourne Stadium
Indian Premier League | Royal Challengers Bangalore | Punjab Kings
RCB captain Faf du Plessis with PBKS captain Mayank Agarwal posing with the IPL 2022 trophy. Photo:@RCBTweets
RCB vs PBKS Live Updates
The Royal Challengers Bangalore would be looking to seal a berth in the Playoffs as a victory in their upcoming game against Punjab Kings would take them to 16 points which would almost put them into the Playoffs, if not, then at least make their Playoffs journey a little bit easier.
On the other hand, the Punjab Kings, who are also hanging by the thread of hope and are still in the race solely dependent on themselves, would look to get a win here and enhance their chances of qualification.
A victory here would take them to 12 points, which would mean that in their last two games if they win both, they would have a chance of qualifying for the Playoffs.
Though Bangalore are coming on the back of two back to back wins and Punjab might have lost a close game to Rajasthan, the Punjabis have belief by their side and a renewed hope of having nothing to lose and everything to gain from their last three games in this season’s IPL. The match begins at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on May 13, 2022, from 07:30 pm IST onwards.
IPL 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Toss Timing and Details
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis and Punjab skipper Mayank Agarwal would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the RCB vs PBKS toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
RCB vs PBKS Playing 11
It is after a lot of churning, chopping and changing that Royal Challengers Bangalore have finally arrived at a Playing 11 which is best suited for the conditions. They have three quality spinners and three pacers who are unique and deadly in their own ways.
It is just the form of Virat Kohli that is a cause of concern, but then nothing can be done about it as dropping Kohli would be too bigger a risk to take and there is nobody in that squad that could replace Kohli.
On the other hand, the Punjab Kings did a lot of chopping and changing too to finally arrive at the Playing 11 that they are carrying forward with.
To rest Odean Smith and Shahrukh Khan, the players for whom the franchise paid such a huge amount requires a lot of faith in others that have replaced those players and both Jitesh Sharma and Bhanuka Rajapaksa, the replacements have done really well. Once again it is just the form of Mayank Agarwal that is worrying for the franchise.
RCB Predicted Playing 11
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
PBKS Predicted Playing 11
Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma
RCB vs PBKS Pitch Report
The Pitch at the Cricket Club of India- Brabourne Stadium is one made-for-run fest as more than 200 have been chased there and quite easily too. For today’s match between Bangalore and Punjab, the pitch is expected to be another bonanza offer to go greedy for runs as bowlers would find it very difficult to contain.
RCB vs PBKS Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report
The Stadiums in Mumbai are notorious for the amount of effect dew has on the outcome of the game. It is going to be extremely humid and a bit cloudy throughout the evening.
For today’s match between Bangalore and Punjab, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 68-79%, while the temperature will hover between 30 to 29 Degrees Celcius.
RCB vs PBKS Live Streaming Details
The RCB vs PBKS match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. This match between Bangalore and Punjab can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
