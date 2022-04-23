IPL 2022 RCB vs SRH Live Updates: Marco Jansen rattles Bangalore top order
RCB vs SRH Live Score Updates: Catch all the Live Updates and Scores from the IPL 2022 clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from the Brabourne Stadium here
Indian Premier League | Royal Challengers Bangalore | Sunrisers Hyderabad
Marco Jansen of the Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore during RCB vs SRH Live. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
Two teams, which have enjoyed a run of good form and are vying to get to the top of the points table will be up against each other when the Royal Challengers Bangalore take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second match of the day at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on April 23, 2022. The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST
While Sunrisers are undefeated in the last four games, the Royal Challengers have also won back-to-back matches.
IPL 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Toss Result
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson won the toss against Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Faf du Plessis. He decided to field first at the Brabourne Stadium. There was no change in any o the units as Washington Sundar was not yet fully recovered from his injury
RCB Playing 11
Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
SRH Playing 11
Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, J Suchith, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.
RCB vs SRH Live Streaming Details
The RCB vs SRH match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Brabourne Stadium. This match between Bangalore and Hyderabad can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
