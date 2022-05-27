- Nykaa reports 49% drop in quarterly net profit as expenses surge
RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 Live Updates: Sanju wins toss, Rajasthan bowl first
Indian Premier League | Rajasthan Royals | IPL Champions
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
RCB team heading to the pitch during a match in IPL 2022. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 Live Updates
The Royal Challengers Bangalore will be upbeat after an amazing win over the Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator. They would now be looking to carry the momentum into Qualifier 2 against the Rajasthan Royals who were beaten in the first Qualifier by Gujarat Titans.
This match will determine the two finalists who will play for the IPL 2022 trophy on May 29, 2022, at the same venue where this game is going to be played. Hence Sanju Samson and co would also not want to miss any opportunity to make it to their first-ever IPL final since the 2008 edition.
It was Rajat Patidar’s unbelievable showing with the bat and brilliant bowling from Harshal Patel that took RCB to Qualifier 2 where they will now be up against the Rajasthan Royals.
The Royals also saw brilliant batting from Jos Buttler and their skipper Sanju Samson in the first qualifier against Gujarat Titans. Obed McCoy even gave the Royals a chance with the ball to seize the game. But it wasn’t to be.
Now, in the second chase that they have got, the Royals would look to convert it all costs when they take the field at 07:30 pm IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Qualifier 2 Toss Timing and Details
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Qualifier 2 in IPL 2022 will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1000 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson and Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. RR vs RCB Eliminator toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
Here's how the Playing 11 of RR and RCB would look like
The Rajasthan Royals in their last game lost because their spinners were not able to put pressure and also because some catches were dropped. 16 runs were there to defend for Krishna in the last over and he gave away three sixes in the first three-ball itself.
Hence it is the bowling where the Royals need to work on how they can deliver the winning punch when they take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Devdutt Padikkal needs to rise to the occasion and perform out of his skins when he takes on his former teammates.
For Bangalore, a similar great showing would be expected of three senior men, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell. If they fire, Bangalore will straightaway be making their third IPL final.
RR Predicted Playing 11
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy
RCB Predicted Playing 11
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.
RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 Pitch Report
The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be a high scoring affair. However, the last T20Is were sometimes low scoring too when India were playing England. But the pitch is going to be fresh and thus bounce will be available for the bowlers and batters will get the ball coming onto the bat as well.
RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 Ahmedabad Weather Report
Scorching heat will welcome the players at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and even by as late as 07::00 pm IST, the temperature would be as high as 38 Degree Celsius. A captain winning the toss would look to field first because chances of dew are there and hence the chase will ease out a bit as well.
RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 Live Streaming
The RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This match between Rajasthan and Bangalore can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the game on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 Live Updates: Catch all the Live Updates and Scores from the IPL 2022 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore Qualifier 2 here
