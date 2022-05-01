IPL 2022 SRH vs CSK Live Updates: Chennai losing momentum in slog overs
SRH vs CSK Live Updates: Catch all the action from the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match from the MCA Stadium in Pune as MS Dhoni looks to revive Chennai's fortune in IPL 2022
Topics
Indian Premier League | Sunrisers Hyderabad | Chennai Super Kings
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Chennai Super Kings players. (ANI Photo)
SRH vs CSK Live Updates
Just before this game, their ninth in the Indian Premier League 2022, the Chennai Super Kings played a reverse UNO and Ravindra Jadeja gave up captaincy and asked MS Dhoni to lead again and he agreed. It was just ahead of this season that Jadeja was appointed Chennai captain after Dhoni decided to step down.
Just before this game, their ninth in the Indian Premier League 2022, the Chennai Super Kings played a reverse UNO and Ravindra Jadeja gave up captaincy and asked MS Dhoni to lead again and he agreed. It was just ahead of this season that Jadeja was appointed Chennai captain after Dhoni decided to step down.
Now with Dhoni back as captain and six matches left to be played, Chennai would ideally want to win all and qualify for the Playoffs and if not, then at least win most of the games to keep their hopes alive. And in that conquest of theirs, they face the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who lost their first game in their last match against Gujarat Titans, after winning five on the trot.
SRH vs CSK Toss Result
Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings’ MS Dhoni at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. SRH were unchanged but CSK made two changes as Simarjeet Singh came in for Robin Uthappa and Devon Conway was brought in for Dwayne Bravo in the Playing 11.
SRH Playing 11
Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
CSK Playing 11
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana
SRH vs CSK Live Streaming Details
The SRH vs CSK match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the MCA Stadium, Pune. This match between Hyderabad and Chennai can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
SRH vs CSK Live Updates: Catch all the Live Updates and Scores from the IPL 2022 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh