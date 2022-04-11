- TCS Q4 net profit rises 7% to Rs 9,926 cr, revenue surges 16%
IPL 2022 SRH vs GT Live Score: Can Hyderabad derail the Gujarat express?
SRH vs GT: Catch all the Live Scores and Updates of the IPL 2022 game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans from the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai here.
T Natarajan gears up for SRH vs GT IPL 2022 Clash (Photo: PTI)
SRH vs GT Live Score and Updates
After getting their first victory in the Indian Premier League 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be up against Gujarat Titans, who have remained unbeaten till now in the competition. The Hyderabad side will be chuffed with the form that Abhishek Sharma showed in the last match as this will bring the pressure down from Williamson who could now play his natural game and lead the team better
Gujarat bailed out of a game, bailing out of which was next to impossible as 13 runs were needed off the last three balls and Odean Smith gave away an extra run trying to get Rahul Tewatia out, while it was the same Terwatia that became the reason of all his miseries as he hit two sixes off the last two balls and gave Titans a famous victory.
It is on that premise that these two teams face each other at the DY Patil Stadium tonight.
IPL 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Toss Timing and Result
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson and Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the SRH vs GT toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
SRH vs GT: Expected changes in Playing 11
Umran Malik is now the only key that isn’t fitting into any locks for the Sunrisers and now is the time to try Kartik Tyagi who will give pace, just a few notches below Umaran but his variation and accuracy will certainly be many a notches up to that of the Kashmiri bowler and now is the time to bring 2020 Under 19 bowling star into the mix for Hyderabad.
As for Gujarat, although they wouldn’t want to disturb the winning 11, it is only as long as they are winning, otherwise, they seriously need to look at Matthew Wade who has not fired at all in the three games that he has played so far. In his place Wriddhiman Sha could be tried, freeing up a place for Alzarri Joseph to come in and make that dangerous-looking Gujarat bowling even more dangerous.
SRH Predicted Playing 11
Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Umran Malik/Kartik Tyagi
GT Predicted Playing 11
Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande
SRH vs GT Pitch Report
The Pitch at the Dy Patil Stadium is one made for quality cricket as chasing even 160 has proved tough at this wicket. For today’s match between Hyderabad and Gujarat, the pitch will have something for the bowlers as it will offer some bounce for pacers and grip for the spinners to try and turn the ball. But dew at night might cause problems as well.
SRH vs GT DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai Weather Report
For today’s match between Hyderabad and Gujarat, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 62-80%. The temperature will hover between 29 and 27 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm. Chances of dew are high due to it being a night game
Catch all the updates and scores from SRH vs GT LIVE in IPL 2022
