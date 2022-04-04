IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG: Toss Timing, predicted Playing 11 details of Match 12

The Super Giants will be chuffed with their first victory in the India Premier League 2022 season as they chased down more than 200 against defending and four times champions Chennai Super Kings. With fit and available to play, he is sure to be included in the Playing 11 against which the team faces next in their TATA IPL campaign.

IPL 2022 vs Super Giants Toss Timing

vs Lucknow Super Giants today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 Pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Hyderabad skipper and Lucknow captain would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the CSK vs PBKS toss would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.

Here's how the Playing 11 of SRH and LSG would look like

The Sunrisers Hyderabad can bring one change which is to replace Romario Shepherd who is wayward with the ball and bring in Marco Jansen who will give some stability, although he might not be a hitter of the same stature as Shepherd. But that looks difficult to expect after just one game.

On the other hand, Lucknow are sure to bring in who is fit, available and raring to go and show his brilliance with both bat and ball for a new franchise once again in the IPL. Kyle Mayers would have to wait for his chance which is not easy to come by as Dushmantha Chameera looks all fit and settled.

SRH Predicted Playing 11

Kane Williamson(c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

PBKS Predicted Playing 11

KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

SRH IPL 2022 Squad

Kane Williamson(c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Shashank Singh, Ravikumar Samarth, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Saurabh Dubey

LSG IPL 2022 Squad

KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra