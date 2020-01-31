Is there life for us after Kobe Bryant, superstar athlete and global hero?

How? I’ve been asking myself the same question over and over again. How? How can Kobe Bryant be gone? Heroes are supposed to be immortal. They don’t die. They are supposed to outlive everything. They are supposed to be by your side, in trial and triumph.

They are supposed to inspire you. They are supposed to offer you an escape route from the harsh realities of life and transport you to an unseen world filled with magic, hope and possibility. Heroes don’t die. Not like this, anyway. As writers, we are often discouraged from painting godlike portraits of athletes. We ...