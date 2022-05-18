KKR vs LSG: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium

The vs match will be a do or die encounter for the Knight riders if they want to remain in the context of the Playoffs. Them winning the match will not guarantee them Playoffs place, but on the other hand, a win in this game would take . Thus this game proves to be a really important one for both the teams.

The game begins at 07:30 pm IST at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

KKR vs LSG Pitch Report

The Pitch at the DY Patil Stadium is made for quality cricket as chasing even 160 has proved tricky at this wicket. For today’s match between Kolkata and Lucknow, the pitch will have something for the bowlers as it will offer some bounce for pacers and grip for the spinners. Being a night game, the spinners might face some difficulty gripping the ball as dew will make it wet.

KKR vs LSG DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai Weather Report

For today’s match between Kolkata and Lucknow, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 73-76%, while the temperature will hover between 29 to 30 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm.

The Weather in Navi Mumbai is slightly better than in Mumbai in terms of humidity and the amount of dew. However, a lot of dew is expected for this game and a captain winning the toss would look to field first without any second thought.

KKR vs LSG Live Streaming

The KKR vs LSG match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. This match between Kolkata and Lucknow can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Network. To watch the game on the go, people can also tune into Mobile Application and website.

When and Where would the KKR vs LSG IPL 2022 Match take place?

The match between KKR and LSG would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on May 16, 2022, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's .

Where can people watch the IPL 2022 vs Live and Exclusive?

People can watch Shereyas Iyer’s vs KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Network on their Television sets. On SmartPhones and online, the IPL 2022 match between KKR and LSG can be Live Streamed on Application and Website.