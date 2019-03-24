Knight Riders plan to pick up teams in S Africa, UAE to globalise brand

Red Chillies Entertainment, along with the other co-owners of the Kolkata (KKR), which includes Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and others, is keen to extend the brand footprint to other countries, particularly in South Africa and UAE, and expand its merchandising business across the globe with these franchises.

After its success with the Trinbago in the (CPL), where the Knight Riders franchisee won the 2015, 2017 and 2018 seasons, the franchise is now targeting to open its chapter in South Africa and UAE.

Venky Mysore, KKR’s CEO and managing director said that the franchise has already been offered the Cape Town team for South Africa’s premier cricket league while the Knight Riders brand can also be extended via a cricket team formation for the in forthcoming T20 cricket league, which is planned by the Emirates Cricket Board.

“We were awarded the Cape Town franchisee, which is now called the The Board in South Africa went ahead with a model just to demonstrate that they can do it. But they were not able to follow through on some of the promises they had made in terms of the revenues and others. But there is no private investor right now”, he said.

In the South African cricket league, each of the six teams play each other twice in a home-and-away round-robin format in the league phase. At the conclusion of the league stage, the team topping the table will progress to the final as the host while the first and second runner-ups form the league phase will compete with each other to reach the final to take on the host.

In the round-robin format, the teams play each other in turns and that doesn’t result in elimination. This is one of the most common sports format often used in soccer like qualification games for the FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Championship and others.

“In the UAE, they (the cricket Board) are talking about launching a league and they want us to come and take a team. We are looking at this as well and this could happen this year itself. There may be 4-5 franchisees and once we have five franchises, then literally we will be playing around the year”, Mysore said.

After the launch of in the IPL, Red Chillies Entertainment, along with the Mehta Group, picked up a stake in Trinidad and Tobago Red Steel in 2015. It was one of the six original teams in the which was later renamed to (TKR) and sports the same icon, logo and the emblem of the

The franchise is also testing waters with the jerseys and colours. For example, in TKR, the jersey is red, black and white while their practice kit is purple and gold – the colours of It is vice versa for its Indian franchise.

In 2016, KKR introduced jerseys and other merchandise which has now expanded to cover a wide range of products ranging from jerseys and travel polos to shoes and bomber jackets and others.

“We have a similar range for TKR also. I think the franchise model which we have developed and reached successfully, other franchises would aspire to go. We are ahead of the game”, he said.

Similar merchandise is expected to be introduced in other geographies as well after the Knight Riders brand enters the country.

Out of its total revenue, merchandise sales account for 12-15 per cent which is growing at a rate of 35 per cent. The biggest contributor to the consolidated turnover is sponsorship agreements which account for 30-35 per cent and is expected to see a 20 per cent growth this year. Another 15-20 per cent of the total revenue comes in from ticket sales.

The KKR team broke even in 2012 and wiped out its cumulative losses to become debt free in 2015.

Mysore said that although KKR has been receiving several proposals from other fields of sports like badminton, football, foosball, volleyball, wrestling and others, but these often don’t fit into its strategy or the financials don’t work out

“As it turned out that while we look at everything, it is cricket where we are more into. We are on a track of finding more ways to globalise our brand. It is probably the only global brand in sports today”, he concluded.