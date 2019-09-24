Kohli one demerit point away from getting banned from international cricket

captain Virat Kohli, who received an official warning and one demerit point for breaching ICC Code of Conduct in India’s third T20 match against South Africa on Sunday, is just one demerit point away from getting banned from international cricket. On Sunday, Kohli had an inappropriate shoulder contact with pacer Beuran Hendricks in the fifth over of the Indian innings while taking a run.

Kohli admitted his offence and accepted the sanctions. Now, his total count of demerit points has reached three in less than two years. "Kohli admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing," the ICC said in the statement.

Kohli needs to keep his aggression in check as India have just started a hectic home season. After having levelled the T20I series 1-1 with them, India will now play three Test matches with Later, India will host Bangladesh for three T20Is and two Tests in November, and then go for bilateral series with West Indies, Zimbabwe, Australia and New Zealand.

How earned three demerits points

Kohli received one demerit point during the Centurion Test against South Africa on January 15, 2018, for his misbehaviour with an on-field umpire. He was hit with a second demerit point during India's fixture against Afghanistan in the recently concluded ICC Cricket World World Cup for excessive appealing.

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, the player is suspended. It means if Kohli receives another demerit point before January 16 next year – two years from the Centurion Test – he will get a suspension.

How demerit points lead to suspension

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, and a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of the player's match fee, besides one or two demerit points.

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned.

Two suspension points equate a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player.

Demerit points remain on a player’s or support personnel's disciplinary record for a period of 24 months from their imposition, following which they are expunged.