Ind vs Aus 2nd Test LIVE: Can Virat Kohli score 25th Test century on Day 3?

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were batting on 82 and 51, respectively, on the draw of stumps on Day 2. Check India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE score and match updates

BS Web Team 

On Day 3 of India vs Australia Perth Test, Virat Kohli will be eyeing his 25th Test century as he played brilliantly on the second day and scored 82 runs, stitching fifty-run partnerships with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.

Kohli's unbeaten knock, coupled with Ajinkya Rahane's counterattacking 51, helped India to not only overcome the cheap dismissals of Murali Vijay (2) and K L Rahul (2), but also put the visitors in a position from where they can look to dominate the rest of the game. The India captain stitched a 90-run unbroken partnership with Rahane by the stumps on the second day, the stand coming after he added 74 with Adelaide hero Cheteshwar Pujara (24) for the third wicket. This was after Australia's tail wagged to add 49 runs to their overnight total to finish at 326. India trailed by 154 more runs.

First Published: Sun, December 16 2018. 06:00 IST

