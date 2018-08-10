Ind vs Eng 2nd Test Day 2: Kohli set to make changes in playing 11 at Lords

As the Day 1 of Lord's Test got washed out without toss being held, both teams can rejig their playing 11, given the changes in the match situation. England did name a first 12 on Wednesday, with 20-year-old Olliver Pope waiting to make his Test debut. India have not announced their playing 11, but skipper said that he was tempted to play a second spinner. That thought might well have changed now, given the weather conditions and forecast ahead.

Playing condition for the rest of the Lord’s Test



There would be no early start for the remaining four days, but play could be extended to up to 7:00 pm local time (11:30 pm IST) if weather permits. There are chances of rain on the final day, but nothing much on the second, third and fourth days, cricbuzz reported. The first Test got over in 10 sessions, hence there is still a chance for a result in the Lord's Test.

London weather on Day 2 of the Lord's Test



With the first day’s play washed out due to incessant rain, there are chances of not much rain on the second day. But it seems players have to come out and go back to the pavillion. Rains might turn out to be the spoilsport in the 2nd Test as the forecast predicts low to medium showers early in the morning on the final day of the 2nd Test. With fair chances of rain, the temperature will be clocking around 18 degrees Celsius. The humidity levels could hit as high as 73%. Hence, with 94% cloud cover, the weather will be overcast, which is expected to assist bowlers.

The sun is shining on Friday morning at Lord's cricket ground









For England, picking their playing 11 is much easier, as Dawid Malan is dropped and Ben Stokes is unavailable due to an ongoing court case for affray. So, Joe Root only has to decide if he wants two spinners or not. Also, the England cricket team have announced their 12 member squad and after the first day was washed out due to persistent rain Joe Root will be tempted to play Chris Woakes ahead of Moeen Ali. But given the situation that England had one of their worst summers, the pitch might be dry underneath. The 20-year-old Oliver Pope is likely to make his debut in Lords Test.

The greater concern for England would be their recent record at the 'Home of Cricket'. Since India's last Lord’s visit, England have won only three of their nine Tests here.

Pujara and the number 3 conundrum



The Indian team management would be in a dilemma over the batting line-up. At Edgbaston, Captain Kohli chose to play Shikhar Dhawan ahead of Cheteshwar Pujara, and fitted in K L Rahul in the playing 11. Experimentation with the number three spot is nothing new for India’s team management. The Kohli-Ravi Shastri combine first played around with number three in 2014-15, when Rohit Sharma was picked ahead of Pujara for the fourth Test against Australia at Sydney.

That experiment lasted two Tests against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka (first Test at Galle), before Sharma was moved down the order and Ajinkya Rahane was made to bat at number three in the next two Tests. Pujara returned at number three in the home series against South Africa (2015) and the status quo was maintained for six Tests, before he was dropped again for the third Test in West Indies (St Lucia, 2016). There, much to everyone's surprise, Kohli himself batted at number three, scoring 3 and 4 in the two innings. The common aspect among these previous changes was Pujara's poor form (in Australia, he had scored 201 runs in three Tests before being dropped) or strike rate (in the second Test at Jamaica, he scored 46 runs off 223 balls at 28.93 before being dropped). The question for the team management to answer is whether or not it wants Pujara, who has played county cricket this summer, back in the playing eleven.

Nothing seems to have really changed since Birmingham, where Dhawan managed only 26 and 13, and Rahul scored 4 and 13. According to the Indian camp, that was a difficult pitch to bat on and their experiment could still continue. Even so, with 36 different playing XIs in as many Tests under Kohli's captaincy, the Indian line-up is begging for consistency.

After the Edgbaston Test, former skipper also criticised frequent changes to the playing 11. In an Instagram post, Ganguly wrote: "One criticism for is that he should give a consistent run to his batters and more time before dropping them. The failure against swing in English conditions can't be used as an excuse any more as everyone knows that it's what you get when you come to England. You can't be excused all the time & we have lost before in 2011 & 2014. You've to bat well. It's a very well-known fact that the ball will swing in England the same way as Australia is known for its pacy wickets. So, if previously you've scored runs there is no reason you can't now."



Here are the playing 11 probables of both the sides:



England playing 11: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root, Oliver Pope, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Stuart Board, James Anderson, Moeen Ali or Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid



India Playing 11: Murali Vijay, K L Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan or Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami



India’s record at Lord’s cricket ground in London:



India have played 17 matches at Lord’s, of they have lost 11 and won only two. The most recent win for India came in 2014, when took 7 wickets to win the match under M S Dhoni’s captaincy. India could take inspiration from that game ahead of the 2nd test.

Total: 17



England: 11



India: 2



Drawn: 4



head-to-head comparison in Test matches



Total



Matches played: 118



India won: 25



England won: 44



Drawn: 49



In England



Matches played: 58



India won: 6



England won: 31



Drawn: 21



When and where to watch England vs India, 2nd Test Day 2



Match Date: 9 August - 13 August 2018



Match Timing: 3:30 pm (IST), 10:00 am (GMT), 11:00 am (Local time)



Match Venue: Lord’s cricket ground, London, England



2nd Test match live streaming details



2nd Test match will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD in English Commentary. India vs England second Test match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv app. Tatasky subscribers can also live stream match on Tatasky mobile app.

Here is a look at the latest ahead of India vs England 2nd Test at Lord’s:



Don't be judgemental, problem is not technical but mental, says Virat Kohli: Captain Virat Kohli today urged followers of Indian cricket to not be judgemental about his team's poor batting performance after just one Test as the problem is more about making "mental adjustments" rather than technical. India lost the first Test against England by 31 runs with only skipper Kohli crossing the 50 run mark in both innings. "We should not judge so fast, and jump to conclusions As a team, we keep patience. We don't judge so fast. We don't see any pattern to (the failures). As far as wickets falling in heap is concerned, it is not about technique, it is more of a mental aspect," Kohli said at the pre-match press conference. "There must be a clear plan on how to face the first 20-30 balls, and more often than not that plan does not involve aggression. There we need some composure rather than aggression. As a batting unit, we have discussed that," the skipper said.

Sachin Tendulkar’s advice to Virat Kohli: He has "been there and done that" which is the reason why Sachin Tendulkar's singular piece of advice for Virat Kohli is to worry less and follow his instincts. When asked about what would he tell Kohli, Tendulkar told ESPN Cricinfo: "I would say, just continue, he's doing a fantastic job so just continue. Don't worry about what's happening around you, keep your focus on what you want to achieve, and let your heart guide the way." The highest run-getter in Tests and ODIs wants Kohli to remain passionate about his goal. "Along the way, there will be plenty of things said and done, but eventually, if you are passionate about what you want in life, then the results will invariably follow. "I can tell you from my own experience, however many runs you score they are never enough. You want more runs, and that is the case with Virat. However many runs he scores, it will never be enough for him," he said. "The downfall starts when you are satisfied. It's nice to be happy, but never be satisfied when you are a batsman. Bowlers can only get 10 wickets, but batters can go on and on, so don't be satisfied, just be happy” said the master blaster.

Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the 2nd Test: Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the second Test against England as he has not fully recovered from a left thumb injury, bowling coach Bharat Arun said. Bumrah underwent surgery after fracturing his thumb during the first T20 International against Ireland in June. Earlier Indian team management hoped that Bumrah will recover before the Lord’s Test. "He (Bumrah) is bowling fit right now. But it is too early to put him into a match situation. He has bandaged plaster... yet to come out of his hand. For the second Test, he is out of contention," Arun said.

England name batsman Ollie Pope, all-rounder Woakes in squad for 2nd Test: England on Sunday brought in young batsman Ollie Pope and all-rounder Chris Woakes in their squad for the second cricket Test against India at Lords, which commences on August 9. While Surrey's 20-year-old middle-order batsman Ollie Pope replaces Middlesex's Dawid Malan, Warwickshire's Woakes returns in place of Durham's Ben Stokes, who faces a court hearing this week in Bristol, according to a release. Right-handed batsman Pope has been in excellent form for Surrey as they lead the Specsavers County Championship Division One. Since the start of the season, he has scored 684 runs in the Championship, at an average of 85.50, which includes three centuries and a top score of 158 not out.