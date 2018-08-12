Ind vs Eng 2nd Test Day 4: Can Kohli & co hold England to a draw at Lord's?

On Day 4 of Lord’s test, India led by will look to get England out early and put a spirited batting performance afterwards to draw the match. After conceding a lead of 250-runs it will be difficult for and co to stage a comeback into the match given their one of the worst batting performance (107 all out in 1st innings) in recent past. The result of the match will also depend on the weather with forecast of rain in London today. On Day 3, Jonny Bairstow and frustrated the Indian bowling attack in the second session to put England in total control of the second Test at Lord's. Having lost four wickets in the first session, the hosts parted with only one post lunch, scoring 141 runs in the process that completely shifted the momentum.

In pics: Lord's weather at 9 am today







The scene @HomeOfCricket at 9am. Not raining at the moment, although we’ll be very lucky to stay dry all day!



On air 10am for our highlights half hour @5liveSport #bbccricket #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/1Ysr5S4cTk — Test Match Special (@bbctms) August 12, 2018

Lord’s Weather forecast

The weather forecast for Lord’s is not good as cloudy skies are expected to welcome the teams in the morning with chances of rain in the afternoon. Taking advantage of the situation England will look to score maximum runs in the first session and to bowl in overcast conditions later on as they have swing bowlers such as James Anderson and who can use the conditions to England’s advantage.

Photo: Accuweather.com

In conditions which were ripe for seamers, India had two frontline spinners, two frontline pacers and Hardik Pandya. And as they bowled in the first innings, the decision to not have another pacer in the ranks hurt them. India's opening bowlers started off poor, but soon came into their own. The conditions weren't as supportive as England enjoyed the previous day, but they still found enough to trouble Jennings and Cook. By the time the pair was out, to and respectively in successive overs, India's main pacers were already towards the end of their spells. The need for a third frontline seamer was never more stark. India had decided to bring in Kuldeep for Umesh Yadav for 2Test at Lord's, and despite seeing the conditions on the first day, which was washed out before the toss had even taken place, they decided to play with the left-arm wrist spinner. Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane defended team management’s decision of playing Kuldeep post Day 2 press conference and said “The answer to your question will be, I feel, when takes four of five wickets tomorrow.”On the other hand, England picked ahead of Moeen Ali as they had Adil Rashid in the playing 11 but didn’t used him first innings as India were bundled out for 107 runs.

Kohli changed the team for 37th time in a row



For the 37th time in a row, Kohli picked the team with some changes from the previous match. He picked Cheteshwar Pujara picked in place of Shikhar Dhawan and also included ahead of Umesh Yadav. With the pitch assisting the quick bowlers and likely to do on Saturday as well, it will be interesting how much the quicks can get out of this pitch and whether or not the inclusion of Kuldeep will have a big bearing on the game or not.

Here are the playing 11 of both the sides:



England playing 11: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root, Oliver Pope, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Stuart Board, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid



India Playing 11: Murali Vijay, K L Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami





Hardik Pandya defends decision to play 2 spinners: Hardik Pandya has defended Team India's batting performance in the Lord's Test. The Virat Kohli-led side was bowled out for just 107 at Lord's, after the opening day of the match was washed out. The all-rounder even rued the fact that the conditions changed drastically on Saturday, making it easier for the English batsman. "The conditions when we bowled today were completely different. It was a proper wicket today. On the opening day, the conditions weren't what we expected. Today's conditions were what we expected," he said. Hardik even offered an odd explanation for India's decision to play two spinners. England have gone in with just one tweaker in Adil Rashid. They managed to bowl India out in just 35.2 overs, with their leg-spinner not having a bowl at all. Hardik said that India's decision to play two spinners - Ravichandran Ashwin and - was the right one. He said that they would've come to use of it was a five-day game. "There was obviously some thought. I don't get much into it. I thought three pacers was enough. We bowled properly and put in the desired effort. As I said, today's wicket was the wicket we expected. I think it was the right call (to play two spinners). If it was a five-day game, the spinners would've come to use. But because of the rain, the match is shortened. There weren't many foot marks so it wasn't gripping that much. If this was a five-day game, things would've been different," said Hardik.

Raising bat at the Lord's is boyhood dream, says Woakes: Having endured frustrations of a long lay-off due to injury, Chris Woakes felt "incredible" after realising his childhood dream of scoring a Test hundred at the 'Home Of Cricket' in his comeback game. Replacing Ben Stokes wasn't an easy job but Woakes made the most of his opportunity by getting Indian captain on the second day and followed it up with his maiden Test hundred as England maintained their stranglehold on India with a 250-run first innings lead. "That feeling of raising your bat to a standing ovation at Lord's is a bit of a boyhood dream. But it's an incredible feeling," a visibly elated Woakes told mediapersons after the end of third day's play. Woakes had recently become a father and said that his teammates had asked him to do a "baby celebration" but it all became a bit of blur once he achieved the coveted landmark. "The lads did ask me actually where was the baby celebration, but for some reason, that wasn't really on my mind. I didn't really have any ideas of how I was going to celebrate, and didn't really know how to but I'm obviously just delighted. It's still a bit of a blur. It seems to go so fast 30 seconds of raising your bat feels literally like a blink of the eye," Woakes said.

India’s record at Lord’s cricket ground in London:

India are in danger of going 0-2 down in the five-Test series against England unless the elements, which made their life miserable after being asked to bat first, conspire to save them or even help them to turn the tables on the hosts. After the first day's wash-out, conditions were difficult for batting even though the pitch reports suggested that it was dry and good for a knock. At least one former captain thought Virat Kohli losing the toss was a blessing in disguise though the Indian captain also wanted to bowl. The conditions were certainly not batting-friendly as the ball did turn quite a bit and England had the ammo to attack relentlessly. It is not easy to deal with James Anderson in any conditions and on this day he was making the ball talk. He craftily planned his five dismissals. The social media was not kind to the Indians and some got too personal, as they would in such circumstances. Someone shared a picture shot of the Lord's menu card and the Twitterati had their fill matching it with the scorecard! Read India have played 17 matches at Lord’s, of they have lost 11 and won only two. The most recent win for India came in 2014, when took 7 wickets to win the match under M S Dhoni’s captaincy. India could take inspiration from that game in this match.

Total: 17



England: 11



India: 2



Drawn: 4



When and where to watch England vs India, 2nd Test Day 4



Match Date: 9 August - 13 August 2018



Match Timing: 3:30 pm (IST), 10:00 am (GMT), 11:00 am (Local time)



Match Venue: Lord’s cricket ground, London, England



2nd Test match live streaming details



2nd Test match will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD in English Commentary. second Test match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv app. Tatasky subscribers can also live stream match on Tatasky mobile app.