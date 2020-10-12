LIVE: IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR: Kohli eyes win as KKR grapples with injury
Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates and other match details here
Virat Kohli, RCB captain. Photo: @@RCBTweets
In today’s match of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. Andre Russell's knee injury will be an area of concern for KKR.
RCB vs KKR live toss updates: The coin flip between Bamgalore’s Virat Kohli and Kolkata’s Dinesh Karthik will take place at 7:00 pm IST. Both the captains would look to bat first after winning the toss, as Abu Dhabi pitch is getting slow.
Both RCB and KKR have revived their fotunes by pulling crucial wins in the last few matches adn on Saturday, both managed to humble their respective rivals with an all-round performance.
RCB vs KKR Playing 11 Prediction
RCB playing 11: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
KKR playing 11: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c) (wk), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.
IPL live score: RCB vs KKR full scorecard
Bangalore vs Delhi live streaming details
The RCB vs KKR live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
Follow RCB vs KKR live match updates here
