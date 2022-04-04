- Imran Khan nominates Pak's ex-chief justice Gulzar Ahmed as caretaker PM
LIVE Score SRH vs LSG IPL 2022: Kane Williamson's men aim at resurrection
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
SRH captain Kane Williamson practicing sweep shot in nets ahead of match against LSG. Photo:@SunRisers
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a huge defeat against Rajasthan Royals in its first match in the Indian Premier League 2022. There were a lot of things that the Orange Army needed to po0nder upon after the game. However, the form of Aiden Markram and Washington Sudar was something to be cherished.
They would now be up against Lucknow Super Giants, one of the two new franchises in the league. LSG came back well as they chased down more than 200 against Chennai Super Kings in their second game after being beaten in the last over in their season opener against fellow newbies Gujarat Giants.
IPL 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Toss Timing
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 Pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson and Lucknow captain KL Rahul would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the CSK vs PBKS toss would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
SRH vs LSG: Expected Changes in the Playing 11
The Sunrisers Hyderabad can bring one change which is to replace Romario Shepherd who is wayward with the ball and bring in Marco Jansen who will give some stability, although he might not be a hitter of the same stature as Shepherd. But that looks difficult to expect after just one game.
On the other hand, Lucknow are sure to bring in Jason Holder who is fit, available and raring to go and show his brilliance with both bat and ball for a new franchise once again in the IPL. Kyle Mayers would have to wait for his chance which is not easy to come by as Dushmantha Chameera looks all fit and settled.
SRH Predicted Playing 11
Kane Williamson(c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik
PBKS Predicted Playing 11
KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
SRH vs LSG Pitch Report
The Pitch at the DY Patil Stadium has so far been a true wicket as it has helped those bowlers who could either swing or turn the ball with their talent. And at the same time, there is enough bounce and pace in the wicket that the ball comes on the bat very nicely and batters can play their strokes on the rise.
SRH vs LSG DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai Weather Report
Though Navi Mumbai had been less dew prone in the initial games, tonight, the humidity is going to be extremely as it will move from 72% at 07:00 pm IST to 82% at 11:00 pm IST which is the entire match hours. The dew point is 25 Degrees Celcius while the temperatures during the match hours will hover between 30 to 28 Degree Celcius.
In the last match between CSK and PBKS at Brabourne Stadium, a chemical was spread on the ground to reduce the effect of the dew and it worked fine as well. It would be interesting to see if it is used in this game too.
