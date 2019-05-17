LORYN and Rudimental star in 'Stand By', theme song for ICC World Cup 2019

With 13 days to go for cricket world cup 2019, International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday released the official song for men’s One Day International (ODI) world cup – ‘Stand By’ sung by featuring 'Stand By' -- a collaboration between new artist and one of the UK's most successful and influential acts, will be played in ground and city events across the tournament when the showpiece event begins on May 30.

The ICC Men's ODI World Cup is one of the world's biggest global sporting events, attracting around one million sporting fans soaking up the action in the UK and a further billion fans watching world-wide across the 48-match event. 'Stand By' will provide a common voice for fans when they show their passion for their respective teams during the month and a half long tournament which culminates on July 14.

Earlier, Piers Aggett of said, "Celebrating our diversity is a key message of the band. Obviously, we’ve all got different heritages, we’re from London – one of the most diverse cities in the world and we like to celebrate our differences. That’s our vibe." Fellow band member Locksmith added that the key message of this single is about togetherness, bringing people from all walks of life through the music that we create."



The ICC cricket World Cup 2019 will kick start from May 30, when England will lock horns with South Africa at The Oval in London.