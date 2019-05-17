LORYN and Rudimental star in 'Stand By', theme song for ICC World Cup 2019

-
ALSO READ
ICC World Cup 2019 fixtures: Schedule of who plays whom, when and where
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Things to know about past winners and losers
ICC World Cup 2019: Check the 15-player provisional squads of all the teams
Tinkering troubles for the Indian cricket team ahead of the World Cup
ICC World Cup 2019: All you need to know about South Africa World Cup squad
-
With 13 days to go for cricket world cup 2019, International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday released the official song for men’s One Day International (ODI) world cup – ‘Stand By’ sung by LORYN featuring Rudimental. 'Stand By' -- a collaboration between new artist LORYN and one of the UK's most successful and influential acts, Rudimental will be played in ground and city events across the tournament when the showpiece event begins on May 30.
Check world cup schedule
WATCH: ICC cricket World Cup 2019 theme song here
The ICC Men's ODI World Cup is one of the world's biggest global sporting events, attracting around one million sporting fans soaking up the action in the UK and a further billion fans watching world-wide across the 48-match event. 'Stand By' will provide a common voice for fans when they show their passion for their respective teams during the month and a half long tournament which culminates on July 14.
Earlier, Piers Aggett of Rudimental said, "Celebrating our diversity is a key message of the band. Obviously, we’ve all got different heritages, we’re from London – one of the most diverse cities in the world and we like to celebrate our differences. That’s our vibe." Fellow band member Locksmith added that the key message of this single is about togetherness, bringing people from all walks of life through the music that we create."
The ICC cricket World Cup 2019 will kick start from May 30, when England will lock horns with South Africa at The Oval in London.