LSG vs GT: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 57

In a battle to get the first slot in the Playoffs, the number one team in the IPL 2022 Points Table- Lucknow Super Giants will take on the number two side- Gujrat Titans at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The match would begin at 07:30 pm IST while the toss will take place 30 minutes prior to match time.
Here's how the Playing 11 of LSG and GT would look like
The Lucknow Super Giants since the last many matches have continued with almost the same Playing 11 with Avesh Khan being rested in a few games due to injury, which gave a chance to Mohsin Khan to come and showcase his talent and book a place in the Playing 11. They will hence not look to experience now, even though Ayush Badoni doesn't look in a good form.
As for the Gujarat Titans, they have lost back to back games and in both games, they were beaten quite convincingly hence it gives them an opportunity to introspect and try and bring in some changes in their Playing 11. The most evident change could be to get back Yash Dayal in place of Pradeep Sangwan.
LSG Predicted Playing 11
Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan.
GT Predicted Playing 11
Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan/Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami
IPL 2022 Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Toss Timing and Details
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Lucknow captain KL Rahul and Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the LSG vs GT toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
LSG IPL 2022 Squad
Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Mayank Yadav
GT IPL 2022 Squad
Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, Abhinav Manohar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad
