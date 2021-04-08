Masters 2021: Will Woods ever be able to compete at highest level again?

There are, of course, many new stories to star stud this 85th rendering of the Masters, but by far the most important, and most poignant, is about Tiger Woods. He was laid low by a high-speed automobile accident at a treacherous bend in the road and will not be competing in this year’s event.

It is said that he is lucky to be alive; a few broken leg bones, loss of blood, reconstructed by the best specialists in the world and now being rehabilitated and recovering at home. With his penchant for secrecy about his private life, it is not at all clear what the prognosis is. Will he ever ...