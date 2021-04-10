Masters Tournament 2021: Gruelling conditions and a survival test

“Thar he blows, the English Rose,Will he won? Heaven only knows!” Out of the total field of 88 players, 40 are non-US, of which 10 are from Eng­land­/­Ireland. Three of these are in red figures as all the rest have presently wilted, and Justin Rose’s head is still held high.

He already had a chance to win in 2017 when, in a nerve-jangling playoff finish, Sergio Garcia and he made uncharacteristic alternating nervous mistakes, first giving themselves a chance and then erring by offering it to the other. They ran out of holes and when the music stopped it ...