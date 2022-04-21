MI vs CSK: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium

It is a matter of now or nothing for both the and the as they languish at the bottom of the table in the IPL 2022 Points Table. They face each other at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. While Mumbai has not won even a single game, Chennai have only beaten Royal; Challengers Bangalore in their six games so far.

MI vs CSK Pitch Report

The Pitch at the Dy Patil Stadium is one made for quality cricket as chasing even 160 has proved tough at this wicket. For today’s match between Mumbai and Chennai, the pitch will have something for the bowlers as it will offer some bounce for pacers and grip for the spinners. Being a night game, the spinners might face some difficulty gripping the ball as dew will make it wet.

MI vs CSK DY PatilStadium, Navi Mumbai Weather Report

For today’s match between Mumbai and Chennai, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 63-79%, while the temperature will hover between 30 to 29 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm.

The Weather in Navi Mumbai is slightly better than in Mumbai in terms of humidity and the amount of dew

MI vs CSK Live Streaming

The MI vs CSK match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. This match between Mumbai and Chennai can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.

