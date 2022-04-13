MI vs PBKS: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of MCA Stadium, Pune

Mumbai Indians, who haven’t won a single game out of the four that they have played so far in the IPL, would look to seek inspiration from Chennai Super Kings who turned the tide around and won against Royal Challengers Bangalore quite comfortably.

However, Punjab Kings, the team that the will face at the Mahrasthra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday, April 13th, 2022 will be looking to get back to winning ways themselves after a heartbreaking loss in which Rahul Tewatia hit back to back sixes to rob them off a certain victory.

MI vs PBKS Pitch Report

In matches, leading up to this one, it has been seen that the pitch at the MCA Stadium in Pune is helpful for the bowlers if they bowl the required line and length and at the same time, batters can also utilise the wicket to the best of their abilities to try and score as many runs as possible.

MI vs PBKS MCA Stadium, Pune Weather Report

For today’s match between Mumbai and Punjab, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 21-32%. The temperature will hover between 29 and 27 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm. Chances of dew are very low as the humidity is very less in Pune compared to Mumbai. So losing the toss and batting first won’t be abad option either.

The match between MI and PBKS would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on April 12, 2022, at the MCA Stadium in Pune, Maharashtra.

People can watch Rohit Sharma's take on Mayank Agarwal's in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Network on their Television sets.