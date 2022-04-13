MI vs PBKS: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of MCA Stadium, Pune

-
Mumbai Indians, who haven’t won a single game out of the four that they have played so far in the IPL, would look to seek inspiration from Chennai Super Kings who turned the tide around and won against Royal Challengers Bangalore quite comfortably.
However, Punjab Kings, the team that the Mumbai Indians will face at the Mahrasthra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday, April 13th, 2022 will be looking to get back to winning ways themselves after a heartbreaking loss in which Rahul Tewatia hit back to back sixes to rob them off a certain victory.
MI vs PBKS Pitch Report
In matches, leading up to this one, it has been seen that the pitch at the MCA Stadium in Pune is helpful for the bowlers if they bowl the required line and length and at the same time, batters can also utilise the wicket to the best of their abilities to try and score as many runs as possible.
MI vs PBKS MCA Stadium, Pune Weather Report
For today’s match between Mumbai and Punjab, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 21-32%. The temperature will hover between 29 and 27 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm. Chances of dew are very low as the humidity is very less in Pune compared to Mumbai. So losing the toss and batting first won’t be abad option either.
MI vs PBKS Live Streaming
The MI vs PBKS match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the MCA Stadium, Pune. This match between Mumbai and Punjab can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
When and Where would MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 Match take place?
The match between MI and PBKS would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on April 12, 2022, at the MCA Stadium in Pune, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's Indian Premier League.
Where can people watch the IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Live and Exclusive?
People can watch Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians take on Mayank Agarwal’s Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the IPL 2022 match between CSK and RCB can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.
