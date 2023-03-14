MI Women vs GG Women: Live streaming, playing 11, timing, and more

Mumbai Indians Women and Gujarat Giants Women will play each other for the second time in WPL 2023 today, March 14. The last time the two teams faced each other was the inaugural match of Women's Premier League 2023 on March 4.

In that match, Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Giants by 143 runs. MI-W scored 207 runs, with Harmanpreet Kaur making 65 runs in 30 deliveries. While chasing the total, no GG-W batter showed solidarity, and the team got all out at just 64.



Undefeated Mumbai Indians in WPL 2023

Mumbai Indians are undefeated in the tournament. Saika Ishaque is the star performer for the Mumbai Indians team. She is the highest wicket-taker and purple cap holder with 12 wickets in 4 matches.

On the other end, Gujarat Giants is finding moments to stay alive in the tournament. GG-W has won only one match yet and is in the second-last position in the points table. It is interesting to watch. Will MI-W continue its winning streak, or will GG-W give MI-W their first defeat in the tournament?



MI-W vs GG-W Expected Playing 11

It is going to be a special match for both teams: one will fight to continue its dominance, and the other to stay in the tournament.

Here are the possible 11s for both teams:

Mumbai Indians Women: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Dhara Gujjar, Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Bench: Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala, Pooja Vastrakar*

Gujarat Giants Women: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Sushma Verma (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar

Bench: Laura Wolvaardt, Annabel Sutherland, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia

*Pooja Vatsakar will play for MI or not, depending on the seriousness of her injury.



When and where to watch the live action between MI-W vs GG-W?

You can watch the live action between MI-W and GG-W match on Sports 18 and Jio Cinema at 7:30 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to be held at 7 pm.



Where will Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women match be played?

The 12th match of WPL 2023 between MI-W and GG-W will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.