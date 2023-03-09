Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women: Playing 11, pitch and more

Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women will clash today at 7:30 pm in Mumbai’s DY Patil Sports Academy. It's the seventh match of the Women's Premier League which has seen outstanding matches.

Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women are table toppers and still undefeated. In its last match, Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Banglore by 9 wickets, with Hayley Matthews getting the player of the match award for her unbeaten 77 off 38 deliveries. While Delhi Capitals defeated UP Warriorz by 42 runs, where captain Meg Lanning smashed 70 off just 42 balls for Delhi Capitals.

It is going to be a tough fight between both the giants, as both the teams are full of match winners. The audience is excited to witness another thrilling encounter of Tata Women's Premier League 2023.

Where to watch the live match?

The live streaming of Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women will be telecast live on Sports 18 and Jio Cinema at 7:30 PM.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capital: Pitch Report

The pitch report at Brabourne Stadium is a paradise for batters. The pitch is very good to bat on, and it is expected that this will be a high-scoring match between both teams. Delhi Capitals is a very strong side from a batting point of view, as they have scored consecutive double-hundreds in their last two matches. On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians team is also looking very strong in Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership.

Playing 11 for both the teams

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

MI-W vs DC-W: Top fantacy picks

This match is going to be a high-scoring match, and expectations are high for these two giants. Here are the best fantasy picks from both teams:

Captain: Nat Sciver-Brunt

Vice-Captain: Saika Ishaque

Wicket-Keeper: Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia

Batters: Meg Lanning, Alice Capsey, Harmanpreet Kaur

All-rounders: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Shafali Verma

Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Saika Ishaque, Tara Norris

Watch live action from DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST on Jio Cinema and Sports 18.