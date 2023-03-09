Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women: Playing 11, pitch and more

-
ALSO READ
WPL auction: Smriti Mandhana goes to Royal Challengers for Rs 3.4 cr
WPL 2023: Teams, venues, formats and everything one must know about it
WPL 2023, Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians preview: Battle of all-rounders
WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Bollywood stars, tickets, live streaming details
MI vs GG, WPL 2023 Highlights: Ishaque, Harman lead Mumbai to 143 run win
-
Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women will clash today at 7:30 pm in Mumbai’s DY Patil Sports Academy. It's the seventh match of the Women's Premier League which has seen outstanding matches.
Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women are table toppers and still undefeated. In its last match, Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Banglore by 9 wickets, with Hayley Matthews getting the player of the match award for her unbeaten 77 off 38 deliveries. While Delhi Capitals defeated UP Warriorz by 42 runs, where captain Meg Lanning smashed 70 off just 42 balls for Delhi Capitals.
It is going to be a tough fight between both the giants, as both the teams are full of match winners. The audience is excited to witness another thrilling encounter of Tata Women's Premier League 2023.
Where to watch the live match?
The live streaming of Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women will be telecast live on Sports 18 and Jio Cinema at 7:30 PM.
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capital: Pitch Report
The pitch report at Brabourne Stadium is a paradise for batters. The pitch is very good to bat on, and it is expected that this will be a high-scoring match between both teams. Delhi Capitals is a very strong side from a batting point of view, as they have scored consecutive double-hundreds in their last two matches. On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians team is also looking very strong in Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership.
Playing 11 for both the teams
Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris
Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
MI-W vs DC-W: Top fantacy picks
This match is going to be a high-scoring match, and expectations are high for these two giants. Here are the best fantasy picks from both teams:
Captain: Nat Sciver-Brunt
Vice-Captain: Saika Ishaque
Wicket-Keeper: Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia
Batters: Meg Lanning, Alice Capsey, Harmanpreet Kaur
All-rounders: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Shafali Verma
Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Saika Ishaque, Tara Norris
Watch live action from DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST on Jio Cinema and Sports 18.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 16:11 IST