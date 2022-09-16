Mumbai Indians appoint South African legend Mark Boucher as head coach

-
-
Mumbai Indians has appointed former South African wicket-keeper Mark Boucher as their head coach starting next season of the Indian Premier League.
Mumbai Indians had an abysmal season last time, finishing at the bottom of the points table with only four wins out of 14 matches.
Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm, said “It’s a pleasure to welcome Mark Boucher to Mumbai Indians. With his proven expertise on the field and off it as a coach guiding his team to numerous victories, Mark will add immense value to MI and take forward its legacy.”
Mark Boucher, Head Coach, Mumbai Indians said, “It is an honour and privilege to be appointed as Head Coach of MI. Their history and achievements as a franchise clearly put them up there as one of the most successful sporting franchises in all of world sport.
I look forward to the challenge and respect the need for results. It’s a strong unit with great leadership and players. I look forward to adding value to this dynamic unit.”
