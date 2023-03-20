Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women: Playing 11, timing and more

Table toppers Mumbai Indians Women will face Delhi Capitals Women in the 18th match of the Women Premier League 2023 on Monday at 7:30 pm IST at DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

Both teams have already qualified for the playoffs but will fight for the top spot as the table topper will qualify for the finals directly. Mumbai Indians are currently the table toppers with five wins in the last six matches, while Delhi Capitals is in the second spot with four wins in the last six matches.

Delhi Capitals lost against Mumbai Indians

This is the second time that both teams will face each other. In their last encounter, Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets. Mumbai Indians' bowling attack wrapped up Delhi Capitals batter at a score of 105, which was chased down by MI-W in just 15 overs.

Both teams lost their last matches. Harmanpreet Kaur's side suffered its first defeat of the season to UP Warriorz, while Delhi Capitals' failed to chase down 147 against Gujarat Giants.

Mumbai Indians will try to confirm their final's ticket with today's win against Delhi Capitals.

MI-W vs DC-W: Playing 11 (Predicted)

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Mathews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Jintamani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Bench: Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Pooja Vastrakar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala

Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav

Bench: Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi



When will the Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals match begin?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match will begin today (Monday, March 20, 2023) at 7:30 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to be held at 7:00 pm IST.

Where will the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals match be played?

The 18th match between the top two teams will be played at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

Where to watch the live action between MI-W vs DC-W?

The live-action of the WPL 2023 match between MI-W vs DC-W will be telecast on the Sports 18 network and Jio Cinema for free.