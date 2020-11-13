New IPL franchises? BCCI likely to release tender post Diwali, says report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to bring out a tender for two new franchises in the (IPL) soon, according to a news report.

According to a new report in the Times of India, the was considering two new franchises after this year's IPL but later decided to add one for the 2021 edition and the other from the 2022 season.

However, it yet it to get the consensus as the board's top office bearers and IPL's governing council discusses it further.

The tender is likely to come after Diwali, the report quoted a source as saying.

The Adani Group, the Tatas and the RPG-Sanjiv Goenka Group are keen to own a franchise in IPL, according to the report.