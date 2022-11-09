NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup Semi-Final Live Streaming: When and how to watch

Live Streaming of the New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final is going to be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app in India. The Indian audience can also watch the match LIVE on the Star Sports Network on their television sets.

It has been a great tournament for New Zealand so far as they have been thorough performers throughout and the only match that they lost, was against the English side in a badly managed chase. They would be up against Pakistan, a team which has struggled big time and qualified only because South Africa choked as always, but this time, unexpectedly, even before the knockouts.

NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup Semi-Final Live Streaming

New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final will begin at 01:30 pm IST on November 09, 2022. This match can be live streamed on the Hotstar app and watched Live and exclusively on the Star Sports Network on TV in India.

When and where would NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup Semi-Final occur?

New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final will begin at 01:30 pm Indian Standard Time on November 09, 2022, at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia.

How can people watch New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final live and exclusive?

People can watch Kane Williamson’s New Zealand take on Babar Azam’s Pakistan live and exclusive on the Star Sports network on television sets. On SmartPhones and online, today’s New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final can be Live Streamed on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and its website.

NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup Semi-Final Pitch Report

Sydney has been a superb wicket for T20 cricket. initially, sub-200 totals were made and it was only in the last match at this venue that the slow bowlers got a bit of purchase and even a 140 total became difficult to chase down. Interestingly though, it was the only close-fought game at this venue as the second innings has been very difficult in the rest of the matches. In the semi-final, a fresh pitch will be in use, hence something different is expected from this game. Maybe a closely fought high-scoring encounter!

Nz vs Pak T20 World Cup Semi-Final Sydney weather report

The weather is going to be extremely nice for cricket playing in Sydney. With the temperatures in higher 10s, almost touching 20 and a clear sky, the rain will thankfully have no effect on the game. Wind be blowing at 25-30 kph, assisting the pace bowlers a bit and the humidity of around 60% will help take out the chill factor from the strong winds as well.