NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup Semi-Final: New Zealand Predicted XI vs Pakistan

New Zealand are known for choking in big moments and Pakistan are known for the opposite, making big match impressions in the very big matches. Thus, it is going to be a serious contest on whether can make it to back-to-back finals and equal Pakistan’s record. Thus the 11 players that take the field in this match are going to be very crucial for both teams’ future progression.

Here's how the Playing 11 of New Zealand and Pakistan would look like

The Kiwi team has played with a settled playing 11 and with Mitchell Santner coming to form, their spin duo of him and Ish Sodhi could turn out to be very crucial on this wicket. Along with it, Trent Boult, and Lockie Ferguson were extremely amazing in the side’s first game at SCG against Australia and they would look to put in a repeat show here as well.

In batting, Gleen Philipps has been a core member of the team and has worked hard to bring himself to the notice. With Devon Conway and skipper Williamson finding some form of late, it looks like a well-oiled machine with the free-flowing batsmanship of Finn Allen and Daryl Mitchell and the all-round abilities of Jimmy Neesham.

As for Pakistan, they have a major glitch in the matrix as their best bet, the opening pair of Babar Azm and Mohammad Rizwan hasn’t fired at all. Mohammad Haris is breath of fresh air, but his limitations could overpower his abilities against street-smart Kiwi bowlers. Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Mohammad Nawaz are the real batting hopes of the team while the bowling looks safe and sleek in the hands of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim Junior.

New Zealand predicted playing 11

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, (capt), Glenn Phillips, Daryll Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Pakistan predicted playing 11

Mohammad Rizwan, (capt), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Semi-Final Toss Timing and Details

New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 World Cup semi-final will begin at 01:30 pm IST. Thus the toss between New Zealand skipper and his Pakistani counterpart would take place 30 minutes before the match time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 01:00 pm IST.

New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman

Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Asif Ali