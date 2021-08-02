Olympic swimming ends with a historic win: All you need to know

Punishing heat greeted athletes in the Olympic Stadium on Sunday as tempers boiled over in the boxing ring when a disqualified Frenchman staged a sit in.

Sun beating down on a fan-free Olympic stadium produced sweltering conditions . A trackside thermometer placed about 50 metres from the finish line touched 40 degrees Celsius.

Games organisers said 30 people, including volunteers and contractors, have suffered heat-stroke. All had mild symptoms.

A dramatic day of action before the gold medal boxing bouts featured a knock-out that won one happy Filipino a medal and a disqualification that resulted in a furious Frenchman refusing to budge from the ring.

French super heavyweight Mourad Aliev was disqualified for what the referee deemed an intentional headbutt — a call he protested with an hour-long ring-side sit-in.

The day turned out far better for Filipino middleweight Eumir Marcial, who knocked out Armenia's Arman Darchinyan with a right hook to cruise to the semi-final.

“Congratulations to the ladies of Jamaica for the clean sweep,” Richardson tweeted.

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision later this week on the beam, the one remaining event she is qualified for at this Games.

“Either way, we're all behind you, Simone," USA Gymnastics said in a tweet.

Tokyo Games organisers were investigating after a group of athletes were caught drinking alcohol in a park in the Olympic village on Friday night, violating measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Athletes at Tokyo 2020 are limited to drinking only in their rooms, one part of strict social distancing measures.

Australia's Emma McKeon became the first female swimmer to win seven medals at a single Olympic Games, while American Caeleb Dressel powered to victory.